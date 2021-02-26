Nasty C to appear on ’The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Award-winning hip hop star Nasty C is set to appear and perform on “The Ellen DeGeneres” on Friday, February 26. The star will fly South Africa’s flag high with the appearance. He is also set to perform his latest single “Black & White” alongside American singer Ari Lennox. The new single, “Zulu Man With Some Power”, is also the lead single on the “Coming 2 America” African-inspired album set to drop on March 5. Taking to Twitter with the exciting news, Nasty C said: “Yea we goin up tomorrow!!! Let the whole world know!! @theellenshow thank you for the put on”.

Yea we goin up tomorrow!!! Let the whole world know!! @theellenshow thank you for the put on 🙏🏾🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/pSQEoW04M9 — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) February 25, 2021

This will be the second time the hip hop heavyweight will feature on an American TV show. Last year, he performed “They Don’t” alongside TI on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

This week he also launched his own podcast.

The podcast, which is also named after the album, features producers Troy Taylor, J-Kits, Beat Butcha and Gemini Major.

The series also plays host to featured artists, Rowlene and Tellaman.

The podcast series will also see celebrated DJs Black Coffee and Whookid, along with radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo, Japan’s Kaz Skellington, Nigeria’s MI Abaga and South Africa’s Slikour featured.

The Durban-born star has innovatively looked to share the raw and unfiltered details about his life, origins and interests on the “Zulu Man With Some Power” podcast, hosted by TV personality Moozlie.

“I am so thankful to all the people that contributed to the making of this podcast series. I had great conversations with a lot of people that I admire.

“I got to learn more about them as individuals and, even more so, about myself in the process.

The podcast series will give fans a glimpse into what my life is about, and impart some of my own knowledge and experiences around my particular music-making process, and how I handle my business.

“It’s definitely something to look forward to,” said Nasty C.