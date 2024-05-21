Nigerian dating show ‘True Love Games’ is coming to South Africa

Ifeanyichukwu Daniels, professionally known as Hero Daniels, is a Nigerian comedian, TV host and MC. He is popularly known for his online love and variety game shows known as ‘Isolation Games’ and ‘True Love Games’.

Hero Daniels is bringing his dating show called ‘True Love Games’ to South Africa, Cape Town.

In a post on Instagram, Daniels announced that his YouTube dating game show is coming to South Africa, Cape Town on May 22.

“True love Games’ is an innovative dating game show created to assist single people to find true love. This game show matches contestants with potential partners, offering them the opportunity to explore their compatibility and eventually find true love.

To play this game, contestants go through three phases which are physical phase, blind dating phase and rapid fire dating phase.