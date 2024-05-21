Nigerian dating show ‘True Love Games’ is coming to South Africa

Hero Daniels is bringing his dating show called ‘True Love Games’ to South Africa, Cape Town.
Ifeanyichukwu Daniels, professionally known as Hero Daniels, is a Nigerian comedian, TV host and MC. He is popularly known for his online love and variety game shows known as ‘Isolation Games’ and ‘True Love Games’.
In a post on Instagram, Daniels announced that his YouTube dating game show is coming to South Africa, Cape Town on May 22.
“True love Games’ is an innovative dating game show created to assist single people to find true love. This game show matches contestants with potential partners, offering them the opportunity to explore their compatibility and eventually find true love.
To play this game, contestants go through three phases which are physical phase, blind dating phase and rapid fire dating phase.
Through these phases, participants engage in various challenges and activities, allowing them to learn more about one another and test the strength of their newly promising relationship.
According to Daniels, to participate in this game show, contestants need to be 21 and above to qualify. To be part of this dating show, contestants must also send their video introducing themselves on WhatsApp.
The ‘Isolation Games’ started as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. It recorded a number of participants from Nigeria, South Africa, UK, US, among others, and has featured several celebrities including Somizi.
IOL Lifestyle