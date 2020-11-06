Nikita Murray speaks out about Katlego Maboe viral video

Nikita Murray has broken her silence regarding the viral video of Katlego Maboe where he admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment by her lawyer Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants, on behalf Murray and her husband Matthew Murray, they branded the whole story as “wild allegations“ and that the video was ”malicious”. Furthermore, stating that the couple were confused by the allegations against her and her family. “Our clients are very perturbed about the wild allegations flying around in the media, involving Mrs Murray and her family.” In addition to this, the statement says that Murray had to go for an STD screening to confirm and can confirm that she doesn’t have a sexually transmitted disease. Also, stating that the insinuation made by Maboe that Murray gave him an STD was “irresponsible and impossible”.

“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease. The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”

Lastly that the Murrays are still happily married and have dealt with after-effects of the video. Thanking family and friends for standing by them during this time.

“We want to reiterate that our clients are happily married and they have dealt with the effects of this malicious video in private. Their marriage is stronger than before.

“They want to thank all their family and friends and the public who had supported them during these trying times.”

“The Expresso Show“ host’s expected court appearance did not take place, after the prosecutor only found out about it in a news article on Tuesday.

Maboe was due in court on Tuesday for allegedly breaching a protection order his ex-partner Monique Muller had taken out against him.

New allegations of Maboe cheating have also surfaced.

According to an insider that spoke to YOU Magazine, he was on a trip to Kiev, Ukraine, where he went to watch a soccer match as a Lay's Chips ambassador at the time.

He then allegedly admitted to Muller that he kissed the winner of the Lay’s competition while they were on the dance floor.

The insider claims that Maboe ended going back to the hotel room where he slept with the woman in question.