Nokuthula Mavuso pens open letter about struggles as freelance actor during lockdown

Actress Nokuthula Mavuso has penned a detailed Twitter thread to minister Nathi Mthethwa detailing her struggles as a freelance actress during the lockdown.





The SAFTA nominated actor said that as a freelance actress, who last worked in April 2019 before the birth of her child, she was in a hard financial position.





“Dear, @NathiMthethwaSA @PresidencyZA, My name is Nokuthula Mavuso and I’m a freelance actor who hasn’t worked since the birth of my child in April 2019. I was due to work on a series that was meant to shoot on March 26 2020. The project cannot resume until ports of entry are reopened.”





The former "Umlilo" star explained that her upcoming job was postponed due to the global pandemic and the lockdown imposed in South Africa.





Furthermore, the actress said she had hoped the announced R150 million relief fund allocated to help performers and artists during the lockdown would help her, but even after submitting all necessary documentation, she had been met with nothing but silence.





“I was hopeful that the fund would cushion the #LockdownSA #COVID19SA blow. I sent through all required docs by your dept, I’m yet to receive an acknowledgment of receipt from your dept. It pains me that actors like myself have been ignored or rejected without plausible explanation,” she said.





Other actresses such as Renate Stuurman, Rami Chuene and Florence Masebe have also asked similar questions of the department in recent days.