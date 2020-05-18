Nokuthula Mavuso pens open letter about struggles as freelance actor during lockdown
Dear, @NathiMthethwaSA @PresidencyZA— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) May 14, 2020
My name is Nokuthula Mavuso & I'm a freelance actor who hasn't worked since the birth of my child in April2019. I was due to work on a series that was meant to shoot on 26March'20. The project cannot resume until ports of entry are reopened
.like myself have been ignored or rejected without plausible explanation. And for the record, #CCIFSA does not represent many like myself. I have engaged with the leadership on this platform on how membership works, no answers. If you could kindly advise on a way forward.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) May 14, 2020
My friends applied for the releaf with all supporting documents but declined. I'm talking about big artists and I won't mention their names. One may ask, was this funds designed for some specific people?— Iam Nathi Dludla 🇿🇦 (@Natz_Dludla) May 14, 2020
I tweeted in the morning about the same thing. Application sent on time with documents in place but we have not received any communication. I feel like artists are not being taken seriously in this country. Its been over a month but we still in the dark.— 🌈 Nqobile Peach 🏳️🌈 (@ledisiafricainv) May 14, 2020
The government is messing this one up. I forsee a commission of inquiry. Is there any artist who has received this fund? May be a list of recipients should be published.— Tlou (@RamelaMP) May 14, 2020
Honestly this Covid 19 has exposed some ministers 's capabilities.I am not in Arts but all i know is that most performers are very frustrated.If there is perfomance review,some ministers deserve 0 out of 5.Its hard to be led by someone with no relevant skills or qualifications.— Botlhale (@mirabotlhale) May 14, 2020
Prove us wrong minister. People says you are a minister of condolences. I am yet to believe. Now it's your chance to show off— Zwovulea Nenungwi (@ZwoPrudence) May 14, 2020