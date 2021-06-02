Nomzamo Mbatha says NGOs will deliver 1m vaccine doses to vulnerable communities

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who is well known for her humanitarian work as an ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund and the Cotton On Foundation has revealed some big news for the world.

Nomzamo took to Instagram to share news that the two foundations have come together to secure and deliver one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to some of the world’s most marginalised and vulnerable communities.

In her Instagram video, the “Coming 2 America” actress said that she feels excited, honoured and humbled to be apart of something so big and impactful that will touch the world’s most marginalised communities.

“One thing this pandemic has shown us is that it was not the great equaliser, in fact it lifted the lid of invisibility to show the vast inequities and the gross inequalities that continue to not only plague the African continent but communities around the world,” she said.

She continued to say that as we move forward and everyone celebrates being normal again, vaccine equity is going to be the global morality test on how those who have the vaccine treat those who don’t.

“It’s so important to keep saying that Covid is not over for anyone until it is over for everyone, for how can we say we are moving forward when so many are left behind,” she said.

Nomzamo’s fans congratulated the humanitarian for her astounding work with the NGOs in helping to change the world.

“I'm so so humbled and proud of you Mother Africa Shandu Elihle Mthiya Mbatha besingaba yini kodwa ngaphandle kwakho our fathers, Mothers and grandparents recently got vaccinated in the name of the Lord you work so hard to make sure that your voice is head to the right direction and to be able to make it happen, you are leading by an excellent,” said Ntshosho Multi.

While andi.fyy said: “You are incredible. Thank you for what you do. We love you ❤️”.