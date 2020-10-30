Nomzamo Mbatha shares about the trials and tribulations of being a public figure

A lot of the time our favourite celebrities are working hard behind the scenes to secure the bag, and their fans don’t really get to see it. We only know what we are fed on social media, but recently actress, Nomzamo Mbatha and a few others broke down on social media. In a post Nomzamo shared just how hard some days of being a celebrity is. On Instagram she wrote: “Yesterday was a really hard day. I cried when the clock struck half-midnight when I closed my laptop and could finally call it a day,“ she said. She continued to say that the life we see on social media is only the fruit of their labour.

"The life you see on social media is only the fruit of the labour, sometimes being in the field and ploughing it is not fun or easy.

“Carrying the enormity of my life took its toll and “all the women in me were tired! Grateful for the rescue of @zwabheka for lifting some of that weight off my shoulders and making me feel less alone in the field. 💛,” she wrote/

Her friends and followers, however, tried to cheer Nomzamo up by sending messages of encouragement and offering a shoulder to cry on.

Awarding winning actress Refilwe Modiselle commented on Mbatha’s post saying: “You know who to call @nomzamo_m 🤗. I'm a prayer &a hug away my love. You are NEVER alone 💛😘🤗”.

Body Positive Philanthropist Boitumelo Rametsi said: “😍♥️I’m grateful to know I’m not alone♥️♥️ it wouldn’t be worth it if it was easy✨”.

While a fan, kagiso_letts said: “Keep going no matter how difficult it gets however take the necessary breaks whenever you feel they’re necessary. You’re doing exceptionally well, we’re inspired. ❤️❤️❤️”.

Another much-loved celebrity who also broke down recently is Zodwa Wabantu.

The controversial entertainer posted on Instagram that she is sad and had been crying all day.

“Today I’m Sad😞Been Crying Since in the Morning till now. Why I share it here? In Real Life we Don’t have Real People to Ask Us,Are you okay,did you Eat,what can I do for you,Do you need me?

“What can I do😞 We Have given so much of ourselves that you don’t even see that,I’m not Okay.

“You only Take from us😩We Give Give Give Give & End up Tired 😔 Who is There For Me even by the Simplest Form,No One😭 Guess What we are all Busy with Our Lives💪🏾 🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️ Tomorrow is another Day💪🏾✨✨✨✨,“ wrote Zodwa.

Aspiring DJ, Pinky Girl who is also Bonang Mathaba’s cousin responded to Zodwa’s post saying that she also felt the same last week.

“I also felt like that last week... you are right people just wanna benefit , it’s so overwhelming....tiring 😭 take it easy. You are blessed and loved ❤️,” said Pinky.