Nomzamo spends her birthday working

“Coming To America” star Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her birthday today shared a then and now picture of herself with a birthday cake and candles on Instagram. The former “Isibaya” actress said she was celebrating her birthday “working”.

She wrote: “How it started v how it’s going. supposed to be in Turks and Caicos but being Shaka Zulu’s mom is top line right now lol.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@nomzamo_m) The KZN-born actress is working on the South African historical drama “Shaka Ilemba”, which will release next year. Mbatha has been cast as Queen Nandi, the revered mother of Shaka. Lemogang Tsipa will play the adult King Shaka and newcomer Ntando Zondi will play the boy Shaka, while Thembinkosi Mthembu will star as King Dingiswayo and Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide.

Set in the 1700s, “Shaka Ilemba” tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. On Monday, Nomzamo boasted about her family visiting her in Joburg for the school holiday. With images of her family at various attractions, Nomzamo was delighted to share some down time with her loved ones.

