Nonhle mourns death of dad Derrick Thema: ‘A king has fallen’

Media personality and businesswoman Nonhle Thema is mourning the death of her father, renowned author and actor Derrick Thema. The reality TV star shared the sad news on her social media platforms, paying a moving tribute to her “King”.

“One of a kind Derrick Thema my father. I Love You Forever, a King. Rest easy daddy, I got you say hello to the rest of the Thema family for me,” wrote Nonhle on Instagram recently. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonhle Thema :Derrick Thema ❤️ (@nonhle_thema) In another post, the star expressed her gratitude to her father for the amazing upbringing he afforded her and her siblings. “D.T Mr Derrick Thema🙏🏽 💐🌻 🌈 love you forever dad ❤️❤️❤️ Rest in Heaven 💫💭 🕊Thank you for raising me and my siblings 🙏🏽 you’re a King.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonhle Thema :Derrick Thema ❤️ (@nonhle_thema) Thema, an established journalist and writer, published his first book, “Kortboy: A Sophiatown Legend”, in 1999. He also starred in the ’80s blockbuster comedy film “The Gods Must Be Crazy”. Written, produced and directed by Jamie Uys, “The Gods Must Be Crazy” broke box office records when it was first released in cinemas, becoming the most financially successful release in the history of South Africa's film industry.

The film was a commercial and critical success in other countries, including the US, where it was distributed by 20th Century Fox, with the film's original Afrikaans dialogue being dubbed into English. It was followed by the sequel, “The Gods Must Be Crazy II”, released by Columbia Pictures in 1989. Nonhle shared scenes from the film featuring her father, simply captioning it: “My dad when he was already an established journalist he did some acting when he was young 🙏🏽🙏🏽 👑🌻💫Destiny 🦄🌻he acted in The Gods must be crazy movie 🎥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonhle Thema :Derrick Thema ❤️ (@nonhle_thema) Messages of condolences continue to pour in on social media for the Thema family. “Condolences to your family,” wrote film-maker Mmabatho Montsho. “Condolences 😢to you and the family. May the Lord strengthen you during this time. ❤️” commented “Skeem Saam” actress Innocent Sadiki.