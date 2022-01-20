Nota praises Cassper Nyovest for his verse on 'Ngud'

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has publicly praised Cassper Nyovest, and just so you know, we are as surprised as you are. Nota admitted that while he may not be too fond of Cassper, "making the decision" for him to feature on Kwesta's hit song “Ngud“ was one of the “best” decisions he ever made.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “In life you get a few opportunities to propel yourself to greatness. “One of the best decisions I’ve made was insisting on having Cassper Nyovest on this song. “Even released a day after the anniversary of ’Doc Shebeleza’ out of respect to him. We needed it to shake up. Fill up FNB.”

In life you get a few opportunities to propel yourself to greatness… One of the best decisions I’ve made was insisting on having Cassper Nyovest on this song. Even released a day after the anniversary of Doc Shebeleza out of respect to him. We needed it to shake up Fill Up FNB! https://t.co/4s12wJQknj — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 17, 2022 Now while it might seem like he is also praising himself, which he is, the acknowledgement of Cassper comes as a surprise considering their strained relationship. Just last week Nota got tongues wagging when he tweeted his opinions about Cassper's relationship with his partner, Thobeka Majozi. This was after the paternity of Cassper’s son came into question thanks to claims made by podcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho.

MacG alleged that Andile Mpisane was seeing Thobeka. Seeing Nota's tweets, a fan asked Cassper to consider getting in the ring with Nota, to which Cassper said he was game but didn't think Nota would agree. “Unlike Slik Talk, Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting.

“I would knock him out. In fact lemme put it like this: Nota, I'll give you R100K to step in the ring with me. “Then you'll have 300K in your savings. Any time, I am game!” In now deleted tweets, Nota said: “Nah I don’t fight … I challenge you to a rap battle. You go first. Anga is gonna box you on my behalf.