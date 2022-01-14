Nota rejects R100K to fight Cassper Nyovest, says he’d rather do a rap battle

It was a fight that had all the signs of going from the streets of Twitter to an actual boxing ring, but one opponent shut that down faster than the offer presented itself. The offer to fight it out in the boxing ring came after hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest and music producer Nota had been throwing jabs at each other all week on social media.

That comes as no surprise though considering the duo do not like each other. Nota has made it clear many times that he does not like Cassper or his music. Nota got tongues wagging this week when he tweeted his opinions about Cassper's relationship with his partner, Thobeka Majozi. This was after the paternity of Cassper’s son come into question thanks to claims made by podcaster MacG.

MacG alleged that Andile Mpisane was seeing Thobeka. MacG talk on:

Andile Mpisane smashing Cassper Nyovest's wife👀 , Cassper Nyovest apparently smashing Kamo Mphela who was dating Andile🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5OYQgmJmBT — SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) January 10, 2022 Seeing Nota's tweets, a fan asked Cassper to consider getting in the ring with Nota, to which Cassper said he was game but didn't think Nota would agree. “Unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting.

“I would knock him out. In fact lemme put it like this: Nota, I'll give you R100K to step in the ring with me. “Then you'll have 300K in your savings. Any time, I am game!” Unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting. I would knock him out. Infact lemme put it like this. NOTA , ILL GIVE YOU 100 k to step in the ring with me. Then you'll have 300k in your savings. Anytime, I am game! https://t.co/QN8PUTCIbB — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 12, 2022 In now deleted tweets, Nota said: “Nah I don’t fight … I challenge you to a rap battle. You go first. Anga is gonna box you on my behalf.