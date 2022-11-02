Nota threatens Black Coffee and his son on social media

Controversial artist manager Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi continued his beef with Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee, this time adding Black Coffee’s eldest son, Sona, into the mix. In his latest spate of tweets against Black Coffee, Nota made a short video, where he accused Black Coffee of taking credit for owning Gallo Records and called him a “fraud”.

He captioned the video: “Your idol @RealBlackCoffee has been warned… It’s on sight when I see him. He’ll need to run off to Austria with Stogie T when I’m done with him. “I’m finishing 2022 off strong by settling all my beefs once & for all. The police know where to find me, ARREST ME DAWG, NGIDUBULE KE!“ Your idol @RealBlackCoffee has been warned… It’s on sight when I see him. He’ll need to run off to Austria with Stogie T when I’m done with him. I’m finishing 2022 off strong by settling all my beefs once & for all. The police know where to find me, ARREST ME DAWG, NGIDUBULE KE! pic.twitter.com/LnTU2a3LCP — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 1, 2022 In the video, Nota said he knew the original owner of the company and that Black Coffee was used as a front to act as if he owned Gallo Records.

“Black Coffee is used as a front to act as if he owns Gallo, he doesn’t own any of that s***. And it’s still on site, he sent cops to me so I’m still gonna deal with him. “The timing is… I’m gonna find him and if I get tired before I find him, I’ll find his son, that first born one. “That’s not a threat of violence, don’t worry, I know how to deal with people non-violently, but make it hurt, painfully.”

Not backing down from the threat, Black Coffee responded to Nota’s video with an image of his son. He wrote: “My son? You now threatening my family? He’s in Miami right now, he should be back in a few days.” My son?

You now threatening my family?

He’s in Miami right now.

He should be back in a few days. pic.twitter.com/tp7M7wBfAz — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 1, 2022 In back and forth exchanges, Nota responded: “He’s closer to my age than you are… I will make his life a living hell, you can’t & won’t stop me.

He's closer to my age than you are… I will make his life a living hell, you can't & won't stop me. It'll all be legal, I don't need to break the law to make you pay for what you had done to my father's son. I've put you on notice, this year won't end without me ending you first! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 1, 2022