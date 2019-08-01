Ntobeko Linda and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu's wedding has been hogging news headlines and now her former fiancé Ntobeko Linda has broken his silence. Earlier this week, the vosho queen confirmed that the wedding is officially off and said she thought that during their break Linda would "fight" for her, but he didn't and she used it as a sign.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday, Linda was asked about the reason for the spilt to which he replied: "Zodwa knows the truth".

The couple has been a huge talking point since going public, with the Afrotainment star saying how happy she was in the relationship and didn't care about Linda's age.

Wabantu even bought herself an engagement ring and paid lobola, which was documented on her reality TV show, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", in June.

A few weeks after asking for his hand in marriage, Wabantu said they were on a break as she felt that she was losing herself and lost her spark.

However, a couple of days after this she posted a picture of a wedding dress on her Instagram page and said she wa still planning the wedding and she never changed plans.

Captioning the post: "I'm still getting Married. I never change my Plans.I don't Back off..=The Dress is Mine who should Wear it? Me. The Ring is mine R55 000, who should wear it? Me, its Mine."

Wabantu also recently faced backlash for making homophobic comments on her show where she implied that cisgender heterosexual people only accommodated gay men, which led to members of the LGBTQI+ calling for the show to be axed.

She issued an apology, saying she didn't mean to offend anyone.