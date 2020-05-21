EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai attacks Somizi and says gay men have 'vagina envy'

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at the LGBTQI+ community. And it seems the attack comes unprovoked. 

Mazwai decided to lash out at a social media user who uploaded pictures of himself last year and had a caption that simply read "felt cute". 

The user, @buhle_mhlabeni, made no mention of Mazwai in his November 2019 tweet or anyone else. 

Mazwai responded to the tweet this week and said: "Ain't is(it) always the gay boys trying to drag me? I should have known this is just vagina envy" 

She went on to ask why gay men had a 'deep hatred for (a) alpha female". 

"It's like gay men have a deep hatred for the alpha female......brothers what's up?" she wrote. 

In a now-deleted tweet, a user replied to Mazwai and mentioned "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. The poet responded saying that he set up his roast to kill her brand. 

"As in how he competes with Bonang or how he set up the roast to kill my brand??? Lol alpha females are a problem for gay men". 

Many Twitter users did not find any of her tweets amusing and in true social media style, proceeded to drag her. 

Earlier this week Mazwai also accused actress Nomzamo Mbatha of trying to ruin her brand at "The Roast of Somizi" two years ago. 

