Ntsiki Mazwai attacks Somizi and says gay men have 'vagina envy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at the LGBTQI+ community. And it seems the attack comes unprovoked. Mazwai decided to lash out at a social media user who uploaded pictures of himself last year and had a caption that simply read "felt cute". The user, @buhle_mhlabeni, made no mention of Mazwai in his November 2019 tweet or anyone else. Mazwai responded to the tweet this week and said: "Ain't is(it) always the gay boys trying to drag me? I should have known this is just vagina envy"

AINT is always the gay boys trying to drag me?🙄I should have known this is just vagina envy 😘 https://t.co/gv7ttqLOmQ — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

She went on to ask why gay men had a 'deep hatred for (a) alpha female".

"It's like gay men have a deep hatred for the alpha female......brothers what's up?" she wrote.

It's like gay men have a deep hatred for the alpha female......brothers what's up???? — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

In a now-deleted tweet, a user replied to Mazwai and mentioned "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. The poet responded saying that he set up his roast to kill her brand.

"As in how he competes with Bonang or how he set up the roast to kill my brand??? Lol alpha females are a problem for gay men".

AS in how he competes with Bonang or how he set up the roast to kill my brand??? Lol alpha females are a problem for gay men https://t.co/hMpffV0iLa — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

Many Twitter users did not find any of her tweets amusing and in true social media style, proceeded to drag her.

Lol. I want to know where you're getting this, because as far as I know, gay men worship powerful and successful women.

A lot of gay men love Bonang, we worship Beyonce, we are die hard fans of Ariana, to name a few.



Where are you getting this speculation? — Fanele Gina (@AdvFanele) May 19, 2020

Cropped out family member what's up? — InformedIdiot (@GAndrew20758906) May 19, 2020

But my darling, you are out here daily talking garbage about everyone else. How come you have never considered that "deep hatred' and brand assassination. — Mrs Nurkovic'👸 (@RobynDoGood) May 19, 2020

Can't believe you caught so much feelings all over a roast. You've really kept shit in your heart all this time thina sicabanga ukuthi bekudlalwa kuRoast kanti nilinde opportunity to oppose everything that happened kuRoast outside the roast, mknr — AxeIsKing👑 (@AxeIsKing) May 19, 2020

Earlier this week Mazwai also accused actress Nomzamo Mbatha of trying to ruin her brand at "The Roast of Somizi" two years ago.