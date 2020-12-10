Ntsiki Mazwai calls on leaders to take Covid-19 vaccine first
Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has called on South African leaders to take the Covid-19 vaccine first when it becomes available in South Africa.
The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, but there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.
The BioTech/Pfizer vaccine distribution is underway in UK and the US is mostly likely to start in the next couple of weeks.
It’s unsure when a vaccine will be available in SA. The BioTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines aren’t ideal candidates, due to the low storing temperatures required.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trails, which are being conducted in South Africa, will reportedly only show efficacy results in the next couple of months. And while SA is part of COVAX, a global initiative to provide countries with equitable access to a vaccine, a clear timeline for its distribution is unknown.
Following the news of the UK starting its vaccine distribution, Mazwai, also known as a social activist and author, took to Twitter on Tuesday, telling country’s leaders to take the vaccine first.
She said: “Leaders must test the vaccine. @PresidencyZA lead by example!!!!!”
Leaders must test the vaccine. @PresidencyZA lead by example!!!!!— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) December 8, 2020
Many of her fans agreed and shared their thoughts.
“Like many presidents and Prime Ministers, I'm certain Cyril will also have a public vaccination,” said @errolbsk.
Like many presidents and Prime Ministers, I'm certain Cyril will also have a public vaccination. https://t.co/IG5q9gqcIG— Errol (@errolbsk) December 8, 2020
“They lead we will follow,” commented @X_Ndlovencane.
They lead we will follow https://t.co/53m2D6sBuR— MaMleti (@X_Ndlovencane) December 8, 2020
“I second that please,” said @LeeSkinnyChef.
I second that please 💯 https://t.co/pHmJVOP8pK— The Real Skinny Chef 👩🏾🍳 (@LeeSkinnyChef) December 8, 2020
“I concur... But then knowing our leaders lie with confidence none will happen...,” said @nicolas_sithole.
I concur... But then knowing our leaders lie with confidence none will happen... https://t.co/FTElE7pC3v— Nicolas Sithole (@nicolas_sithole) December 9, 2020