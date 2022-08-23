Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out 'black women' with aspirations to be fake

Published 3h ago

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai got tongues wagging on Twitter when she asked “black women” why they aspire to be fake, hinting at their physical appearance.

Mazwai wrote: “Dear black woman. Why is your aspiration to be fake? To look like ANYTHING but yourself?? What's wrong?”

Her post had followers in agreement and sparked conversation about “looks, hair and skin bleaching”.

@Dimakatso wrote: “We lost this battle long time ago we even traded our morals for looks.”

@NicolKofi said: “Going as far as bleaching your skin to look like a white woman. You need to see a psychiatrist.”

@VirtualSweetheart wrote: “Women who relax their hair aren't any different from women who "bleach" their skin.”

It didn’t take too long before she fired another statement, telling people who felt “unhappy with what they look like “that they are “lame”.

Earlier this Women’s month, Mazwai also shared her thoughts on gay people.

She wrote: “Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman, You’re a gay man. That's that. Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿”

Her tweet sparked a heated conversation on Twitter. And she seems to have done it once again with her latest tweet.

