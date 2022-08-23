Ntsiki Mazwai calls out 'black women' with aspirations to be fake

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai got tongues wagging on Twitter when she asked “black women” why they aspire to be fake, hinting at their physical appearance. Mazwai wrote: “Dear black woman. Why is your aspiration to be fake? To look like ANYTHING but yourself?? What's wrong?”

Story continues below Advertisement

Dear black woman



Why is your aspiration to be fake? To look like ANYTHING but yourself??



What's wrong? — BEVUYA Now Available 🎉🎶🎼 (@ntsikimazwai) August 22, 2022 Her post had followers in agreement and sparked conversation about “looks, hair and skin bleaching”. @Dimakatso wrote: “We lost this battle long time ago we even traded our morals for looks.” We lost this battle long time ago we even traded our morals for looks — Dimakatso (@Dimakat99604320) August 22, 2022 @NicolKofi said: “Going as far as bleaching your skin to look like a white woman. You need to see a psychiatrist.”

Going as far as bleaching your skin to look like a white woman. You need to see a psychiatrist — Imhotep (@NicolKofi) August 22, 2022 @VirtualSweetheart wrote: “Women who relax their hair aren't any different from women who "bleach" their skin.” Going as far as bleaching your skin to look like a white woman. You need to see a psychiatrist — Imhotep (@NicolKofi) August 22, 2022 It didn’t take too long before she fired another statement, telling people who felt “unhappy with what they look like “that they are “lame”. There is nothing as unattractive as someone unhappy with what they look like..... It's so lame. — BEVUYA Now Available 🎉🎶🎼 (@ntsikimazwai) August 22, 2022 Earlier this Women’s month, Mazwai also shared her thoughts on gay people.

Story continues below Advertisement

She wrote: “Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman, You’re a gay man. That's that. Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿” Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman....



Youre a gay man...... That's that.



Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿 — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) August 2, 2022 Her tweet sparked a heated conversation on Twitter. And she seems to have done it once again with her latest tweet.