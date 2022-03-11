Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Shauwn Mkhize for publicly ‘helping’ Zola 7

Ntsiki Mazwai says there’s “nothing noble” about shouting from the rooftop when you have helped someone in need. Kwaito legend and television host Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini topped the trend list this week after a video clip of him started circulating on social media.

In the video, frail-looking Zola is seen chilling with “friends”while smoking. The video raised concerns about Zola’s health condition. In an interview with “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, last year, Zola revealed that he has been living with epilepsy for three years.

Childhood hero, still hasn’t stopped. You’ll forever be appreciated #Zola7 #AppreciateZola7 #VaccineSideEffects

Mihlali | Natasha | Lorch | Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ypgn6E5y9o — Lee 🌻 (@Liezl_C_Phokane) March 8, 2022 Many people, including Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, her son Andile Mpisane and DJ Cleo, started reaching out to Zola, encouraging fans and fellow musicians to help raise funds for Zola’s medical assistance. In the video shared on Instagram, MaMkhize urges South Africans to show love and support to local stars like Zola 7 while they are still alive. “Zola said he always wanted to drive a Bentley,” says MaMkhize.

“I’ve been telling him that he is such a solid rock. He’s always thinking about other people and forgetting about himself. It’s time we make him our problem rather than him making all of us his problem.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) In response to MaMkhize’s post, Ntsiki took to Twitter and wrote: “...Nothing noble about MaMkhize putting Zola on social media grovelling to her... She should learn to help privately and not seek an audience.” Nina nidakwa yiBentley..... Nothing noble about mamkhize putting Zola on social media groveling to her.... She should learn to help privately and not seek audience — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) March 11, 2022 Cleo also shared a video clip of him visiting Zola’s home “unannounced.”

In the video, Cleo is heard professing his love for Zola. Watch the video below. Grootman is fine…and well, he’s in safe hands, pic.twitter.com/hAGDRcAJAc — Eskhaleni Yanos Vol 1 (@djcleo1) March 10, 2022 While many commended Cleo and MaMkhize for showing some love to Zola, it was Nstiki's controversial comment that stirred a heated debate on Twitter. See the Twitter reactions below:

“But Ntsiki let's be honest here a bit, most of us celebrities failed to help Zola "Privately" before Mamkhize did so I don't think we should judge her,” commented @Colleen_KM. But Ntsiki let's be honest here a bit, most of us Celebrities failed to help Zola "Privately" before Mamkhize did so I don't think we should judge her. — Collen (@Collen_KM) March 11, 2022 “Zola have been helping people in public but today he is being helped in public and people who never helped even a single person but tweet all day are here seeking audience at the wrong time.... but then "Ntsiki is always right,”’ wrote @mztvar. Zola have been helping people in public but today he is being helped in public and people who never helped even a single person but tweet all day are here seeking audience at the wrong time.... but then "Ntsiki is always right" https://t.co/xT9bHMzGtj — Swazi lives matter (@mztvar) March 11, 2022 “Not Ntsiki going off ramp again. What MamKhize did was very genuine because it's what Zola did on his Zola 7 show for strangers,” added @nhlanhlangwaqa.

Not Ntsiki going off ramp again. What MamKhize did was very genuine because it's what Zola did on his Zola 7 show for strangers. — nhLanhLa (@nhlanhlangwaqa) March 11, 2022 “Ntsiki wena you're more like those bitter aunt!!! Always got something negative to say nje!!! Even on good stuff they always looking for a bad thing!,” said @Keith_Gwangwa. Ntsiki wena you're more like those bitter aunts!!! Always got something negative to say nje!!! Even on good stuff they always looking for a bad thing! — Keith_Lavender  (@Keith_Gwangwa) March 11, 2022 “You are absolutely right Ntsiki... It doesn’t make sense to help people for clout,” tweeted @MduduziNdzingi You are absolutely right Ntsiki... It doesn’t make sense to help people for clout. — #NdzingiNdzingi (@MduduziNdzingi) March 11, 2022 Meanwhile, actress and television host Pearl Thusi revealed on Twitter that she cannot support Zola 7 due to his “awkward GBV moment.“

The “Queen Son” actress was responding to a tweet about Zola 7’s health concerns. “If we can lose a legend like Zola 7 ryt (right) now celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during difficult situation. The only person I saw last year lifting him up was Cass the rest are just clout chasers,” wrote @RealMrumaDrive. To which Pearl responded and said: “The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky.”