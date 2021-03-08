Ntsiki Mazwai claps back at claims she tried to be an EFF leader

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai hit back at claims that she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF Women’s League president, claiming no woman in the party has as much influence as her. Not one to back down from a robust debate or claims she finds unfounded, the singer found herself at the top of the trends list on social media this weekend when a Twitter user dug up her old tweets about the party. “It all started here when Ntsiki Mazwai wanted to impose herself as an EFF women’s league head,” captioned the tweep. Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”. “You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF. I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.

You're still hurting.... And you can still feel my power as no woman in eff has as much influence as me in South Africa..... And they never will. I was not made by my position in eff.... I am Ntsiki Mazwai. With or without eff 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gsWP43yYAH — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 7, 2021

Ntsiki continued to take shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, saying that the best he could do was call her a failed poet which she found amusing.

After a tweep praised her for being more wise and intelligent than other members of the party, the star agreed, saying it was “clear as day”.

She also went on to hit back at claims she was obsessed with the EFF, saying they were once “the more realistic opposition” but now she would have to start her own party.

See some of her interactions below:

The best your leader could do is call me a failed poet 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gsWP43yYAH — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 7, 2021

Because it's the more realistic opposition.... Well it was.... Now I don't know what gonna happen. I'm gonna have to start a party!!!!! https://t.co/zBkNzVYCpg — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 8, 2021