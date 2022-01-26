Ntsiki Mazwai comes for Ari Lennox after 'misogynistic peasants' post

The “Pressure” singer has been at odds with a specific section of South African Twitter following her interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”.

After receiving many negative responses to saying that she would not be doing interviews again after her experience with MacG, Ari hit back at her haters and said: “I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”

“Podcast and Chill” co-host Sol Phenduka was particularly touched by Ari’s post and replied: “Nangu Ari Lennox calling us peasants because we African.”

The controversial poet also weighed in on her post and commented on how African Americans view people on the African continent and said: “Why do African Americans look down on us when they are poorer than us???? What we see on tv is not reality..... They live in ghettos....we don't.“