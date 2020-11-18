EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Lady Zamar from trolls

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has come out guns blazing at those who have attacked musician Lady Zamar on social media.

This follows news that Lady Zamar’s rape case against fellow musician Sjava has been thrown out.

Sjava was facing a sexual assault charge after Lady Zamar opened a case of rape that allegedly happened at a hotel in Thohoyondou, Limpopo, in 2017 after a concert.

Lady Zamar opened the case of rape at the local police station last year and it was passed on to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision on whether to prosecute.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that the case against Sjava was declined for prosecution two weeks ago.

Following the news, both Sjava and Lady Zamar reached the top of the trends list on social media.

The hashtag “Lady Zamar Must Fall“ started trending while the Twitter timeline was left divided.

While many celebrated that Sjava was being let off the hook, others called for Lady Zamar to be charged.

Ntsiki was not having any of the cyberbullying aimed at the “Collide” hitmaker and showed her support.

Not one to shy away from speaking her mind, Ntsiki tweeted that she still believed that Lady Zamar was telling the truth regardless of the NPA’s decision to decline to prosecute the case because it believed the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution.

Ntsiki tweeted a number of her thoughts.

“They say you must fall because like millions of women you couldn't bring your broken soul as evidence.....I'm sorry you're going through this Zamar. Am so heartbroken”, she said in one tweet.

