EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba and Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba and Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai questions Bonang's 'champagne darling' influence

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Ntsiki Mazwai seems to have taken aim at media darling Bonang Matheba once again. 

This comes after the controversial poet took to Twitter on Tuesday and questioned whether or not Bonang's famous 'champagne darling' catch-phrase was a good influence on society. 

We all know that Bonang Matheba loves her champagne - so much so that she created her very own MCC. She also coined the term "champagne darling" on her reality show, "Being Bonang" and it fast became something many of her fans and ordinary South Africans used when drinking bubbly. 

So it is safe to say that any reference of the term "champagne darling" is probably due to Queen B and tweeps think so too. 

In her tweet, Ntsiki said said that since the sale and transportation of alcohol was banned because of the 21-day lockdown, violence has decreased. Although this statement is not supported by figures, she takes aim at Bonang. 

"Guys since alcohol was banned SAP says violence has gone down, hospitals say there are no serious stabbings, less car accidents, less domestic violence........ You sure Champagne Darling is a good influence on our community or it's capitalist poison? Question"
Many answered the tweet saying that alcohol was bad but many also called her out for using the term 'champagne darling'.
Bonang Matheba

Share this article:

Related Articles