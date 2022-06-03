Ntsiki Mazwai questions Somizi’s return to ‘Idols SA’

Somizi Mhlongo may be having his moment in the spotlight, he’s a cover star, he’s got a reality TV show and he’s back at his seat on the “Idols SA” judging panel. The “Living the Life with Somizi” star is definitely having his moment. It’s hard to believe that just few months ago he was under under fire for domestic abuse.

But not everyone has moved on from the drama. Ntsiki Mazwai recently took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with Mhlongo continuing to land gigs despite being a convicted sex offender. She questioned why media personality Unathi Nkayi on the other hand “was fired” from “Idols SA” for false allegations.

She tweeted: “Isn't it funny how Unathi was fired from @dDStv Pop Idols for her false allegations… But Somizi kept the job when he has a real conviction??" Isn't it funny how Unathi was fired from @dstv Pop Idols for her false allegations..... But Somizi kept the job when he has a real conviction??



Pls balance me about the lady who is head of programing at dstv.....

Is she targeting only women? Is she the patriarchy gate keeper? — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 1, 2022 In 2008, Mhlongo was found guilty of indecent assault by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Known for being controversial, Mazwai questioned if the head at DStv programming is a “patriarchy gatekeeper”.

“Pls balance me about the lady who is head of programing at dstv … Is she targeting only women? Is she the patriarchy gatekeeper?” (sic). While Mazwai may be questioning DStv's association with Mhlongo, he is adamant that he is not going anywhere when it comes to “Idols SA”. He posted a video of himself in the “Idols SA” dressing room, pretending to be old and breathing oxygen.

