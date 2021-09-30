Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Kuli Roberts getting into politics, calls her a bully

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to TV presenter Kuli Roberts going into politics. Ntsiki, who is known for always saying what is exactly on her mind and how she feels about someone, was reacting to the news that Kuli has joined the African Transformation Movement political party.

Mzwanele Manyi, who is former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson, broke the news on Twitter. “The one and only @kuliroberts has joined the winning team. Servant Kuli has signed up to serve the people of South Africa. “Servant Kuli is ATM councillor candidate for Ward 65 in Tshwane. We wish her well,” he tweeted.

While some social media users congratulated Kuli on her new endeavour, the star stated that getting into politics was nothing new. “Well I've been at it for decades. We need to do better and there are many of us. Instead of burning the Schools, let’s extend them. “I'm all about living in a safe area where they know how to install water meters and don't estimate electricity usage or claim to have undercharged,” tweeted Kuli.

Well I've been at it for decades. We need to do better and there are many of us. Instead of burning the Schools, lets extend them. I'm all about living in a safe area where they know how to install water meters and don't estimate electricity usage or claim to have undercharged. — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) September 29, 2021 Not one to miss an opportunity to express her views, Ntsiki said that she was not here for gossip mongers becoming leaders. “Remember when I was still young and Sunday World used to drag me every week..... Every week I was content as intlekisa..... That was boKuli Roberts......So erm.... Miss me on gossip mongers turning leaders,” she said. Remember when I was still young and Sunday World used to drag me every week..... Every week I was content as intlekisa..... That was boKuli Roberts......👀👀👀So erm.... Miss me on gossip mongers turning leaders.... — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) September 30, 2021 She also went on to call Kuli a bully.

She was way older than me and being a bully.... https://t.co/C45IGCpZ2O — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) September 30, 2021 In July, Ntskik took aim at EFF leader Julius Malema. Ntsiki, who has shared her thoughts on the EFF before, said that Malema, who leads the party, should not be called a leader. This, after she said that she believed that during the coronavirus lockdown, which started in March 2020, Malema has shown he doesn’t deserve the title of leader and that, while he had a big bark, he falls short on acting on his promises.