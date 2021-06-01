Ntsiki Mazwai says black people make drinking alcohol a status symbol

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai had some very strong words to share on the issue of alcohol consumption in South Africa.

Not one to mine her words and one to always let her fans and others know how she feels about everyday topics and issues, the singer took to social media this week and ruffled some feathers.

This time she lambasted alcohol culture, saying it is taking society backwards and is a “status symbol” among some.

She declared she does look down on what she calls “boozing” culture, saying it has a “deliberate” negative effect on people.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said: “I do look down on boozing culture. It’s taking us backwards, and it’s deliberate. Wake up”.

Yes..... I do look down on boozing culture. It's taking us backwards... And it's deliberate.



Wake up — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 29, 2021

Her tweet led to a heated debate on Twitter about drinking culture and how, according to some tweeps, there were differences among different racial groups.

When a tweep mentioned that they have “never” seen a white public figure work with an alcohol brand and how that affects black people, things went from 0 to 100.

Ntsiki said black people don’t “hold themselves highly” like other races and said they are the “clowns” in the circus.

The point of that tweet is that blacks don't hold themselves highly like other races.... We are the clowns in the circus — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2021

She also claimed black people turn the consumption of alcohol into a status symbol, asking fans to “wake up” and be aware of the situation.

“All races booze but only blacks make it a status symbol. Wake up,” said Ntsiki.

No my love... All races booze but only blacks make it a status symbol. Wake up https://t.co/mKqaBwCOhP — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2021

This is not the first time Ntsiki has caused a stir on social media. In April, Ntsiki said: “All your celebs have booze but no educational degree.”

Rapper Boity hit back at Ntsiki with a picture of her very own alcoholic drink, saying “cheers”.

Last year Ntsiki took aim at media darling Bonang Matheba when questioned whether or not Bonang’s famous “champagne darling” catch-phrase was a good influence on society.