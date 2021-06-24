Ntsiki Mazwai says Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo must stop acting rich

If there is one thing that can be said about Ntsiki Mazwai, it’s that she speaks her mind. Or in most cases, expresses herself clearly on social media.

The controversial poet is known for always saying exactly what she wants to no matter who or what it is about. This time Ntsiki took aim at Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. She offered Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s husband advice in a tweet this week.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said that Mohale should not act rich. “Someone must tell the beautiful Mohale that acting rich is not gonna be sustainable,” she said. Replying to her own tweet, she then said: “Or maybe they were married in community of property”.

Her response was accompanied by laughing emojis. Many Twitter users found Ntsiki’s tweets about Mohale unnecessary and asked why she always felt the need to be mean. The star did clarify that she liked Mohale, regardless of her feelings.

See Ntsiki’s tweets below: Or maybe they were married in community of property 😂😂 https://t.co/xJIYMzBxEd — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 21, 2021 I also like him ❤️ https://t.co/5nmbMMdGWr — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 21, 2021 Earlier this month, Ntsiki took aim at DJ Zinhle after the launch of Hair Majesty. Ntsiki has been outspoken about local celebrity brands, especially the likes of Boity and Bonang Matheba, for their respective alcohol brands.

Ntsiki started her rant by saying that people glamorise celebrities, selling them alcohol and now “foreign hair”. She continued: “Weaves and Booze. Nice work leaders. You make the youth focus on weaves and booze. Levels.” She ended her rant by comparing the sale of weaves and wig to that of selling drugs.