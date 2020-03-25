EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram
Ntsiki Mazwai says South African celebs flashing their wealth must help the poor

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 40m ago

Controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has called out some of South Africa's biggest celebrities. 

Mzawai took to Twitter and asked what celebrities like Boity, Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung were doing to help the poor during this time a national lockdown since they always flashed their wealth. 

She said in the tweet: "It's true Boity, Somizi, Bonang,Zinhle and Cassper are always flashing their wealth.....I wonder how they are helping the poor at this time"
Many were quick to ask Mzawai what she had done to help others.
When a fan asked her for help registering her company, Mzawai hit back asking the fan to be sensitive since she lost all her gigs.

