Ntsiki Mazwai says South African celebs flashing their wealth must help the poor
Many were quick to ask Mzawai what she had done to help others.
It's true Boity, Somizi, Bonang,Zinhle and Cassper are always flashing their wealth.....I wonder how they are helping the poor at this time— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 23, 2020
What have you done with the little that you have to help the poor sis?you don't have to be rich or wealthy to offer a helping https://t.co/6pY4M1xhbP can also make a difference.— Babe (@Jqueen_jq) March 23, 2020
Stop feeling entitled to other people's wealth. . .— sunie M (@sympathonia) March 23, 2020
Stop feeling entitled to other people's wealth. . .— sunie M (@sympathonia) March 23, 2020
When a fan asked her for help registering her company, Mzawai hit back asking the fan to be sensitive since she lost all her gigs.
I don't remember boity and Zinhle claiming to rich, or flashing their wealth... And Boity is the most giving person I know, Bonang is sending girls to university— Zee is me (@zeewa2c) March 23, 2020
Babes I just lost all my gigs 😰😦u sure a poet is the right person to ask? Cmon let's be sensible and sensitive. What about asking me how I am coping? But kana we are expected to just give and never receive— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 23, 2020