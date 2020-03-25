Ntsiki Mazwai says South African celebs flashing their wealth must help the poor





Mzawai took to Twitter and asked what celebrities like Boity, Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung were doing to help the poor during this time a national lockdown since they always flashed their wealth.





She said in the tweet: "It's true Boity, Somizi, Bonang,Zinhle and Cassper are always flashing their wealth.....I wonder how they are helping the poor at this time"

Controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has called out some of South Africa's biggest celebrities.