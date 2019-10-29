While Mzansi was celebrating the Springboks making it through to the finals of 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan on Sunday, Ntsiki Mazwai seems to disagree.
Taking to her Twitter page, the controversial poet ruffled feathers when she posted that she finds the "rugby team to be an apartheid trigger" and that she can't "celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO".
She followed this by saying that rugby for her represents how "mentally damaged we are" and that she can't be excited about "crumbs" while upholding "white supremacy".