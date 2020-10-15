Oskido’s dad dies of Covid-19

Music powerhouse Oskido, real name Oscar Mdlongwa, is mourning the death of his father, veteran politician Esaph Mdlongwa. Mdlongwa, one of the co-founders’ of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), who had a lengthy battle with diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, after being admitted to a hospital in Bulawayo earlier this week. He was 73. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, record producer and the king of the decks, confirmed the devastating news of his father’s passing. Oskido also paid a moving tribute to the man who “inspired to understand the value of life”. He wrote: “It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve shown us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang (Condolences).

Fans and industry friends including Bonang Matheba, DJ Fresh, Black Coffee, DJ Tira and Cassper Nyovest have flooded Oskido’s with messages of condolences.

“Condolences to you & your family. 🙏🏽❤️😭” commented media personality Bonang Matheba.

“May his soul rest in peace ❤️,” wrote record producer DJ Tira.

“Condolences to you @oskidoibelieve and the family, may his soul Rest In Peace 💔🙏🏾, I know the pain of losing our loved ones,” added singer Candy Tsamandebele.

“My friend and mentor @OskidoIBelieve has lost his Dad!! Please keep him and the Mdlongwa family in your thoughts and prayers!!! Every single time we met, I would thank him for giving us Oskido, coz through him, 1000s of careers were forged!! #RipNtateMdlongwa,” DJ Fresh.

“Condolences Bhuda 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” commented international deejay Black Coffee.

“Condolences grootman, ” tweeted rapper Cassper Nyovest.

“Condolences my King, ” added music producer DJ Dimplez.

“Condolences My brother may your oldman rest in eternal peace✌ Strength Flexed biceps to you and family , ” commented Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

According to ZimLive.com, Mdlongwa worked in the mines in South Africa early in his youth, where he met his first wife Emily Molefi, with whom he had his first child, music icon Oskido. Mdlongwa then returned to Zimbabwe and worked at the National Railways, where he became active as a trade unionist, before venturing into politics.