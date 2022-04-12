Pabi Moloi rubbishes marriage claims amid ex demanding her millions

The saying “the internet never forgets” may actually be true, for radio and television presenter Pabi Moloi. The “Power Weekend Breakfast '' host recently denied ever being married to Ruan Adams but the internet, however, proved otherwise, when Moloi’s old social media post revealed that she is indeed married.

In the since-deleted social media post, Moloi shared, the star is seen holding hands with Adams while rocking matching traditional outfits. The star simply captioned the post: “So many people got married last week, even me.” However, in a statement issued by her lawyer Vanessa Da Silva of Ulrich Roux, Moloi insisted that she never married Adams.

According to recent reports by Sunday World, Pabi Moloi, and her estranged “husband” are about to battle it out in the court of law as Adams demands 50% of everything Moloi owns. This comes after Moloi was served with a letter of demand by Adam, informing Moloi that he wanted to dissolve the marriage. In the letter of demand issued by his lawyer Lutendo Siphuma of SL Attorneys, Adams wants half of their assets, which include six properties, luxury cars, shares, investments and savings.

But Moloi’s lawyer denied that “any joint estate exists” between the former couple. “In light of the above, our client is under no obligation to furnish your client, nor is your client entitled to demand the financial documentation requested,” added Da Silva. According to Adams he and Moloi got married on April 30 2016 and the pair have a son.

Meanwhile, Moli recently resigned from e.tv’s Breakfast show “The Morning Show,” to pursue other aspects of her entrepreneurial journey and other media interests. "I am excited to have showcased my news and actuality skills this year. South Africa is genuinely teeming with opportunity, and I'm grateful to be shifting into exciting new spaces, she said. Pabi has recently embarked on a course that will assist her with her entrepreneurial journey.