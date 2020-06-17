Papa Penny blasted for flying business class without his wife

Is Papa Penny a bad husband?

Social media users have blasted Papa Penny for his treatment of his wife.

This comes after the reality television star and musician organised a family holiday to Mauritius.

While many thought the gesture of him spoiling his family to an island getaway was great, they soon changed their tune when it was revealed that Penny treated himself to a business class ticket while his wife and children flew economy on the very same flight.

This is not the first time viewers of Papa Penny Ahee have found faults in how Penny treats his wife, Mama Nomi.