Papa Penny blasted for flying business class without his wife
Is Papa Penny a bad husband?
Social media users have blasted Papa Penny for his treatment of his wife.
This comes after the reality television star and musician organised a family holiday to Mauritius.
While many thought the gesture of him spoiling his family to an island getaway was great, they soon changed their tune when it was revealed that Penny treated himself to a business class ticket while his wife and children flew economy on the very same flight.
This is not the first time viewers of Papa Penny Ahee have found faults in how Penny treats his wife, Mama Nomi.
In previous episodes, viewers have felt that his views on a woman's role in society were outdated.
See how viewers reacted below:
Bathong #PapaPennyAhee is dining in business class while his wife is flying economy with the kids. Yoh this man, argh don't even know why I am shocked. 🚮👎👎👎— Fresh Flowers and Event Decor (@LydsTheFlorist) June 13, 2020
Mama nomi deserved business class Bathong esp since he said it's her trip. #PapaPennyAhee— The Rich Aunty Voe (@ntombi_zakithi) June 13, 2020
Abuse or self love? #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/49rqTx4qBP— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) June 16, 2020
Papa Penny only respects his wife on camera 🎥, off camera he is toxic #PapaPenny #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9Z5kOLVMag— Itu TuDu (@MrItuTuDu) June 16, 2020
This man haikhona! If u check properly nje, mama nomi is being emotionally abused by this man, he treats her like NOTHING !!!!! abuse is not only physical #PapaPennyAhee is NOT the kind of man ANY WOMAN should have, NO WAAAAYYYYYSSSSSSS😕 HE MAKES ME SICK!— IG: tlotlo_lekwene (@LekweneTlotlo) June 17, 2020
Bathong #PapaPennyAhee booked himself a business class and the rest of the family in economy. Ai that’s not ahee🙄.— kido-dimples (@makidos) June 13, 2020
Papa Penny has continuously displayed elements of abuse for all to see, but ya'll chose to turn a blind eye. #GBV #PapaPennyAhee @Mzansimagic— 𝑡𝑠ℎ𝑒𝑝𝑜 𝑡𝑙ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑒 (@tshepo_tlhale) June 17, 2020