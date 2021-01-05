Pearl Modiadie hints that she’s split from boyfriend Nathaniel Oppenheimer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Television and radio presenter Pearl Modiadie shocked unsuspecting fans when she announced her split from her long-term partner and baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer. Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the host of the SABC1 reality show It Takes A Village hinted there was a break up during the holidays when she posted a message that read: “Alone is so much better than being unhappy.” It was not long before the presenter shared another message that confirmed the new mom was now single. “I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that, I’m eternally grateful,” it read. This news of the break up came as a shock to Modiadie’s 2.9 million fans as she has been very private about her romantic affairs.

She even kept her pregnancy a secret, despite the rumours circling around social media at the time.

Modiadie only broke the news in June when her publicist Charmagne Shongwe confirmed it, revealing she and her partner were overjoyed to be first-time parents.

In September, the Metro FM presenter shared the first picture of her son, paying a sweet tribute to her bundle of joy.

“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend.

“Welcome to the world my love...the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” wrote Modiadie alongside the cute picture of the young family with both parents holding the baby’s finger.

The 33-year old started showcasing her maternity photographs with her baby bump.

On Christmas Day, the new mom also posted pictures of her and her baby, with no daddy images in sight, confirming the breakup.

Modiadie joins a list of celebrity couples who unfortunately didn’t get the happily ever after they were hoping for.

Below are five celebrity couples who not only broke each other’s hearts, but also the hearts of many South Africans.

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Renowned club deejay and record producer Black Coffee and his estranged actress wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced their separation in 2019, causing a social media frenzy.

Zodwa Wabantu and Vusi Buthelezi

Dancer and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu split from her young lover Vusi Buthelezi just a few months after calling off her wedding to her fiance Ntobeko Linda.

LootLove and Reason

Luthando “LootLove” Shosha and Sizwe “Reason” Moeketsi’s split sent shockwaves through social media following the confirmation the dynamic duo has gone separate ways.

Taking to Instagram, Shosha posted a statement confirming the breakup, but said they would continue to raise their tot twins together.

AKA and DJ Zinhle

AKA and DJ Zinhle confirmed their split in January 2020, following weeks of speculation that the duo has split again.

In the interview with DJs Sphectacula and Naves on Metro FM, he said he went on holiday “as a single man” for the first time in years.

Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana

Actress Mona Monyane left fans reeling following her announcement she was divorcing her actor husband Khuli Skejana. In a social media post, she urged her fans not to give up on love and to continue believing in companionship and family.