Pearl Thusi accused of not 'reading the room'

Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi left tweeps gobsmacked after her response to a tweet on Monday, with a user saying Thusi she does not know how to “read the room”. The original tweet was in connection with the unrest and looting happening in various parts of South Africa where protesters have spared no shops.

Since the weekend, protesters are looting everything from food, furniture and appliances shops to torching buildings, roads and cars. A few people have also lost their lives during the unrest. In some areas protesters are gaining entry into private properties, leaving residents in fear of their lives, hence the recent comment from Thusi has been met with disbelief and frustration from angry Twitter users. The original post on Twitter was a picture of popular bookstore Exclusive Books being the only outlet that was not looted during the protests. Thusi responded in a now-deleted post saying: “They’ll (protesters) use the books to start a fire”.

Angered Twitter users called out Thusi as “dumb” for giving looters the ”idea” and that she doesn’t know how to “read the room”. Mlondi Nozipho Madlala commented: “U just gave them an idea". U just gave them an idea🤷 — Mlondi Nozipho Madlala (@MlondiMadlala4) July 12, 2021 MollyDragon said: “You really are dumb”.

You really are dumb😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Molly🐉 (@bigdick0ra) July 12, 2021 While Phenyo sarcastically said to Thusi: "do me a favour, pick one up and read“. do me a favour, pick one up and read. — phenyo. (@babymaverick_) July 12, 2021 However, in a follow-up tweet, Thusi said that she deals with stress by finding things to laugh at and suggested that users block or mute her if they do not like it. "Guys I cope best with stress by finding things to laugh about. I’m sorry if you don’t like it. It’s my nature. Please block/mute me to save yourself,“ she tweeted.