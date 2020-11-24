Pearl Thusi admits that she’s problematic and messy

Media personality Pearl Thusi has publicly admitted that she’s messy, problematic and confusing. The “Queen Sono” star is no stranger to getting Mzansi heated about her hot takes and posts. It seems that Thusi is well aware of the criticism, whether it’s about colourism or arguing over giving an alleged abuser a platform. Taking to Twitter recently, Thusi said: “I’m definitely messy, problematic, confusing etc ... but I’m human. “I work on myself constantly, consistently and persistently. I love that about me.”

In the most recent incident, the former “Quantico” star was called out for her views on colourism.

Last year, Thusi and former “Afternoon Express” host Bonnie Mbuli got into a heated twar over how opportunities for black actress differ depending on whether you are dark or light skinned.

The “Behind The Story” host took a defensive stance after Mbuli posted: “So when a light-skinned actress complains abt the one or two roles they didn’t get coz they weren’t dark enuf; I’m like but the part ur crying abt was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, ppl who look like u have never had to be in that position to begin with.”

To which Thusi responded: “You have absolutely no clue which other parts I didn't get but because it makes you feel better to believe my acting career is working out only because I'm light-skinned.

"And for someone who survived depression and wrote a book about it you sure love spreading negativity.

Thusi got dragged again earlier this year by tweeps after she captioned a post “Brown Skin Girl … skin just like pearls”, in reference to Beyoncé’s song which the “Black Is King” star made clear is a celebration of dark-skinned women of colour.

She went on to address the backlash she received on her BET talk show while she was interviewing Khanyi Mbau, saying: “Let me live my life, live yours, I have worked very hard for what I have and if my light skin is going to help me feed my kids and that’s what you want to believe, then you know what, believe it but I am really exhausted.”