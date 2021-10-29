Pearl Thusi and Athi Geleba get into twar over the ANC winning the local elections
Share this article:
Local actress Pearl Thusi struck a nerve with the head of digital communications in the presidency Athi Geleba, about her views on the ANC winning in the local government elections.
As the 2021 local government elections draw closer, local celebrities have been posting their views about it and some have been openly campaigning with various political parties.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Queen Sono” star, said: "I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation.
"We have to find another option."
I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021
We have to find another option.
Responding to the post, Athi shared a gif of Kanye West shrugging at the 2009 MTV VMAs after his controversial comment about Beyoncé during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, captioning the post: "The ANC is going to win elections again."
The ANC is going to win elections again. https://t.co/bgXaggQBz3 pic.twitter.com/1ogZ18I8Fp— MANGWANYA #VoteANC (@AthiGeleba) October 28, 2021
Pearl clapped back at Athi’s tweet, saying that she wished that government officials from the ruling party would respond just as quickly when people were talking about corruption and service delivery.
Not the ANC volunteer… you’re probably right babe.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021
Please ask them to be as proactive with responding to our tweets and corruption as they should be with service delivery. 🤍 https://t.co/E80HlxLpgr
Furthermore, she expressed shock that Athi would respond to a post that wasn’t directed at her.
Imagine the head of digital communications of the presidency tweeting someone they don’t follow- if my tweet didn’t matter, why respond to something not directed at u?— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021
We all wish the ANC chose to do better.
We don’t hate the ANC- we hate how they blatantly disrespect citizens.
And while the former “Behind The Story” host concluded that Athi might be correct in her post, she urged citizens to “reduce the arrogance by reducing their margins of victory election by election” to stop the ruling party from being comfortable and that it might reduce their arrogance.
That arrogant volunteer is right - the ANC will most likely win all these elections - HOWEVER - we need to reduce the arrogance by reducing their margins of victory election by election. So they stop being so comfortable and maybe their arrogance will reduce.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021
On Monday, pictures emerged of Ntando Duma rallying for the EFF in Mdantsane township and at the Cape Town University of Technology, tweeps took the time out to question her affiliation with the political party.
This comes after singer Makhadzi suffered the same fate over the weekend for her affiliation with the ANC.
Other tweeps, though, came out in support of the artists' decision to associate with the party of their choosing.