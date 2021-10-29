Pearl Thusi and Athi Geleba get into twar over the ANC winning the local elections

Local actress Pearl Thusi struck a nerve with the head of digital communications in the presidency Athi Geleba, about her views on the ANC winning in the local government elections. As the 2021 local government elections draw closer, local celebrities have been posting their views about it and some have been openly campaigning with various political parties.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Queen Sono” star, said: "I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation. "We have to find another option." I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation.

We have to find another option. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021 Responding to the post, Athi shared a gif of Kanye West shrugging at the 2009 MTV VMAs after his controversial comment about Beyoncé during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, captioning the post: "The ANC is going to win elections again."

The ANC is going to win elections again. https://t.co/bgXaggQBz3 pic.twitter.com/1ogZ18I8Fp — MANGWANYA #VoteANC (@AthiGeleba) October 28, 2021 Pearl clapped back at Athi’s tweet, saying that she wished that government officials from the ruling party would respond just as quickly when people were talking about corruption and service delivery. Not the ANC volunteer… you’re probably right babe.



Please ask them to be as proactive with responding to our tweets and corruption as they should be with service delivery. 🤍 https://t.co/E80HlxLpgr — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021 Furthermore, she expressed shock that Athi would respond to a post that wasn’t directed at her. Imagine the head of digital communications of the presidency tweeting someone they don’t follow- if my tweet didn’t matter, why respond to something not directed at u?



We all wish the ANC chose to do better.

We don’t hate the ANC- we hate how they blatantly disrespect citizens. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021 And while the former “Behind The Story” host concluded that Athi might be correct in her post, she urged citizens to “reduce the arrogance by reducing their margins of victory election by election” to stop the ruling party from being comfortable and that it might reduce their arrogance.