Pearl Thusi bags lead role in Nigerian short film, ‘Her Perfect Life’

South African actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi is currently in Nigeria shooting a short film. In an update to her fans on social media, the “Queen Sono” actress shared how she has always wanted to shoot a movie there and now it is happening.

“I’ve always wanted to shoot a movie in Nigeria. “So glad it’s finally happening… thank you for this @MoAbudu🤍,” she wrote. Thusi also thanked Nigerian film producer and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, who is making a directorial debut.

The short film is called “Her Perfect Life” and Thusi has been cast in the lead role alongside Joseph Benjamin. “Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, 39, seems to have a perfect life – a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband and two bright, beautiful children. “Why does she want to end it all?“ reported Premium Times Nigeria.

In her tweet, Thusi expressed how she has always believed in "pan African unity" and was excited about this being a part of her journey. I’ve always wanted to shoot a movie in Nigeria.

So glad it’s finally happening… thank you for this @MoAbudu 🤍

I’ve always believed in pan African unity, we see it everyday in music and it should be seen more in film and I’m so excited to have added to this part of my journey. pic.twitter.com/hGEN0LOGQS — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) August 23, 2022 “I’ve always believed in pan African unity, we see it everyday in music and it should be seen more in film and I’m so excited to have added to this part of my journey,“ she said. According to Premium Times Nigeria, Thusi is also credited as one of the short films executive producers.

On Sunday, Abudu shared on Instagram her first day on the set of “Her Perfect Life”. “I found myself easing into the role of directing with such comfort,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu) “I am so pleased that the team and I really prepared prior to getting to principal photography – interrogating every page of the script was key, getting the casting right, our table reads, rehearsals, spending one-on-one time with our lead actors, location recess, art direction and wardrobe choices was a thing for us 😃😃,” she said.