Pearl Thusi can’t support Zola 7 due to his ‘awkward GBV moment’

Local media personality Pearl Thusi has landed in hot water again after she responded to a tweet regarding kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini’s well-being.
Earlier this month, the “Lwandle” star’s well-being was brought up by Nota Baloyi claiming that “he’s not doing well nor is he looking good. He has 7 kids!”
He’s not doing well nor is he looking good. He has 7 kids!— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) March 1, 2022
Nota also said that Zola wasn’t taking care of his kids or himself.
“Their mothers are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them as he always has!”
Their mother’s are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them as he always has!— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) March 1, 2022
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zola’s personal assistant Siki Kunene refuted the claims made by Nota and said that Zola is doing fine and that Nota’s comments were misleading.
“All those things he said are utter rubbish. He’s just trying to create hype over nothing. The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He’s got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it.”
Recently with the loss of several local celebrities, tweeps are worried about losing more entertainment legends in such a short period.
Taking to Twitter, @RealMrumaDrive said: “If we can lose a legend like Zola 7 ryt now celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during difficult situation. The only person I saw last year lifting him up was Cass the rest are just clout chasers.” (sic)
If we can lose a legend like Zola 7 ryt now celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during difficult situation. The only person I saw last year lifting him up was Cass the rest are just clout chasers.— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) March 5, 2022
The “Fistful of Vengeance” star responded to this tweet and said: “The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky.”
The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky. https://t.co/YGTCuRXBIJ— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 6, 2022
This was referring to abuse allegations levelled against the kwaito star by his ex-wife, Sibongile Nkabinde.
However, tweeps found Pearl’s post inflammatory and brought up standing by DJ Euphonik, who’s faced sexual assault and abuse allegations previously.
I know you're joking rn because you laughed at Bonang after she was beaten up by Euphonik, you were even kiki-ing in a vid. Your double standards are hilarious! Definitely not you beloved, sit down. https://t.co/bAHS0FD9es— Voice of the gods.💡 (@Bee46353940) March 6, 2022
Aibo pearl— ❤️sis wazzy❤️ (@Nolwazimnisi7) March 6, 2022
EUPHONIC Is still yhur friend..Somizi Nihleka naye knowing what he did to mohale .. and yall didn't do anything about that gay guy uban ..u booje .aii lobu celebrity beni sometimes udoti https://t.co/q88X9CfL94
The same awkward GBV moment that has yet to affect your friendship with Euphonik? https://t.co/XXIcZnNFnB— Titney Spears (@PettyPastry) March 6, 2022
Let’s hope you keep the same energy for Themba https://t.co/vemg09eIVJ— A Pimp Named Slickback (@Coach_Corleone) March 6, 2022
You see now, you bring this up. Then we mention ukuthi you supported Euphonik during that Bonang saga which wasn't so tricky for you and you get called out. Then you go and play victim on IG.— ziie. ✍🏿 (@ZiieRadebe) March 6, 2022
Awufuni ukuthi sithule neh ? https://t.co/9C8fjREIwC