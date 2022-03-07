Pearl Thusi can’t support Zola 7 due to his ‘awkward GBV moment’

Local media personality Pearl Thusi has landed in hot water again after she responded to a tweet regarding kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini’s well-being. Earlier this month, the “Lwandle” star’s well-being was brought up by Nota Baloyi claiming that “he’s not doing well nor is he looking good. He has 7 kids!”

He’s not doing well nor is he looking good. He has 7 kids! — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) March 1, 2022 Nota also said that Zola wasn’t taking care of his kids or himself. “Their mothers are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them as he always has!” Their mother’s are taking care of them. He can’t even take care of himself. Lance will take care of them as he always has! — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) March 1, 2022

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zola’s personal assistant Siki Kunene refuted the claims made by Nota and said that Zola is doing fine and that Nota’s comments were misleading. “All those things he said are utter rubbish. He’s just trying to create hype over nothing. The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He’s got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it.” Recently with the loss of several local celebrities, tweeps are worried about losing more entertainment legends in such a short period.

Taking to Twitter, @RealMrumaDrive said: “If we can lose a legend like Zola 7 ryt now celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during difficult situation. The only person I saw last year lifting him up was Cass the rest are just clout chasers.” (sic) If we can lose a legend like Zola 7 ryt now celebrities will all be acting up acting clever like they used to cook pap for him. No one is lifting him up now during difficult situation. The only person I saw last year lifting him up was Cass the rest are just clout chasers. — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) March 5, 2022 The “Fistful of Vengeance” star responded to this tweet and said: “The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky.” The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky. https://t.co/YGTCuRXBIJ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 6, 2022 This was referring to abuse allegations levelled against the kwaito star by his ex-wife, Sibongile Nkabinde.

