Pearl Thusi gets dragged for defending foreign nationals
Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020
Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with.#IAMANAFRICAN 🌍❤️✊🏿
Saying that SAns are killing Africans when there hasn't been any killing is actually stirring up this notion that SAns are xenophobic when all they are doing is fighting for the government to do their job and keep their promises to those who voted them into power.— Veron 🗯 (@djetsi_man) June 7, 2020
No one is gonna kill your boyfriend but all we asking is for South African government to #PutSouthAfricansFirst— King WangaLove👑 (@KingWangalove) June 7, 2020
Just stay in ur lane sfebe!!!
The term "Xenophobia" was created to hold South Africans 🇿🇦 hostage in their own country. #PearlThusiMustFall pic.twitter.com/gUJiVA8DWZ— Kagi. (@Kagiso025) June 8, 2020
I'm not saying #PearlThusiMustFall for voicing out her views &/ opinions but "Africa for Africans" is costing South Africans a lot.— Ayanda Maluleka 👑 (@KingKoolieSA) June 8, 2020
To take bold stances you must have the ability to back them up. Don't just post and run. Let's see if your ideas stand up to scrutiny or are you just rehashing what you think makes you look good? Support #PutSouthAfricaFirst .— thepowerrace_1🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@1Thepowerrace) June 7, 2020
I am not afraid... Of hashtags, name calling, personal attacks...— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020
It’s a waste of time with me. I will always stand by my word.
Love... P ❤️
