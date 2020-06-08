Pearl Thusi gets dragged for defending foreign nationals

Media personality Pearl Thusi was dragged on Twitter after she defended foreign nationals.





The "Queen Sono" star found herself at the top of the trends list with the #PearlThusiMustFall beating Ciara and Terry Crews after she said that killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something she would never defend.





"Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with", she tweeted. She ended the tweet with the hashtag, #IamAnAfrican

Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.



Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with.#IAMANAFRICAN 🌍❤️✊🏿 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020

Within minutes many Twitter users found the tweet offensive and attacked the "Catching Feelings" actress for her thoughts.





Some felt that Pearl was stirring the pot by tweeting about something that has not happened in a long time while others said she needed to put the needs of South Africans first.





Although many chastised her, the timeline seemed divided with many defending Mama Panther.





See reactions below:

Saying that SAns are killing Africans when there hasn't been any killing is actually stirring up this notion that SAns are xenophobic when all they are doing is fighting for the government to do their job and keep their promises to those who voted them into power. — Veron 🗯 (@djetsi_man) June 7, 2020

No one is gonna kill your boyfriend but all we asking is for South African government to #PutSouthAfricansFirst

Just stay in ur lane sfebe!!! — King WangaLove👑 (@KingWangalove) June 7, 2020

The term "Xenophobia" was created to hold South Africans 🇿🇦 hostage in their own country. #PearlThusiMustFall pic.twitter.com/gUJiVA8DWZ — Kagi. (@Kagiso025) June 8, 2020

I'm not saying #PearlThusiMustFall for voicing out her views &/ opinions but "Africa for Africans" is costing South Africans a lot. — Ayanda Maluleka 👑 (@KingKoolieSA) June 8, 2020

To take bold stances you must have the ability to back them up. Don't just post and run. Let's see if your ideas stand up to scrutiny or are you just rehashing what you think makes you look good? Support #PutSouthAfricaFirst . — thepowerrace_1🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@1Thepowerrace) June 7, 2020

Pearl didn't seem phased by what was being said about her and tweeted, "About to fall into some peaceful slumber... goodnight".





She also tweeted: "Falling in looooovve with Jeeeeeeeesssuuuuuuussss....."