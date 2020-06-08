EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi gets dragged for defending foreign nationals

Media personality Pearl Thusi was dragged on Twitter after she defended foreign nationals. 

The "Queen Sono" star found herself at the top of the trends list with the #PearlThusiMustFall beating Ciara and Terry Crews after she said that killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something she would never defend. 

"Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with", she tweeted. She ended the tweet with the hashtag, #IamAnAfrican

Within minutes many Twitter users found the tweet offensive and attacked the "Catching Feelings" actress for her thoughts. 

Some felt that Pearl was stirring the pot by tweeting about something that has not happened in a long time while others said she needed to put the needs of South Africans first. 

Although many chastised her, the timeline seemed divided with many defending Mama Panther. 

See reactions below:

Pearl didn't seem phased by what was being said about her and tweeted, "About to fall into some peaceful slumber... goodnight".

She also tweeted: "Falling in looooovve with Jeeeeeeeesssuuuuuuussss....."

Pearl Thusi

