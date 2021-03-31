Pearl Thusi labelled ‘dramatic’ after Noxolo Grootboom posts

While Mzansi continued to celebrate and honour the legacy of Noxolo Grootboom, Pearl Thusi’s over-exaggerated tribute to her set Twitter ablaze. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the “Queen Sono” actress paid a moving tribute to Grootboom. The veteran news anchor gracefully bowed out of the public broadcaster, after 37 years. “When you meet a Queen, a Hero... it takes nothing from you to drop to your knees to show respect. It comes naturally,” said Thusi. She further explained that the images that she shared, where she is seen kneeling before her icon, were taken at late Akhumzi Jezile’s funeral in 2018.

“I even broke my no pics at funerals rule because would this opportunity ever find me again? Yet your humility lifted me up and insisted I stand before you, and then you held me! me?

“I couldn’t believe I got to see you in real life yet I felt like I’d known you my whole life,” said Thusi.

The “Catching Fellings” star also thanked renowned broadcaster for changing the paving the way for many South African women in broadcasting.

“Thank you for your commitment to your language, your work and thus being a constant to so many of us in this ever-changing world.

“You are synonymous with intelligence in a woman not being separated from her cultural and national pride. Your grace, elegance, eloquence, beauty is something that I continue to aspire to.”

While many applauded Thusi for honouring the news veteran, it was the images of her kneeling before Grootboom that stole the show.

Tweeps labelled her dramatic, while others dragged Minnie Dlamini-Jones into the mix.

In her now-deleted tweet, Dlamini-Jones wrote: “My mother says when I was about 4 years old I used to get super excited to see her on screen and scream her name around the house.”

But Twitter found it hard to believe her statement. Below are some Twitter reactions.

“Pearl Thusi to the Camera man.. ’Bheka neh (Look) when Mam Noxolo get here I'll kneel down please make sure you capture the moment I wanna post,’” commented Chris Excel.

“Pearl Thusi being dramatic as always,” tweeted Kamo Marven.

“Pearl Thusi ... Main character syndrome,” wrote Mmakoena Mokoena.

“South African Celebrities Always Want To Trend ... Like Minnie Dlamini & Pearl Thusi. I remember when I was 4 years. When ever I cried, my mom would put on the news and once,” added Marumo Mmekwa.

“Pearl Thusi just couldn't let Minnie out do her, I hope Nandi wont disappoint,” tweeted Mandisa Nkosi.