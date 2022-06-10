Pearl Thusi laughs off dating rumour

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula is known for dishing the dirt when it comes to the lives of the rich and famous. And he has a history of spilling the tea on which celebrity or influencer is off the market – not that he is always spot on. His most recent target was none other than actress and presenter Pearl Thusi, who he hinted at being attached.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khawula posted a shady picture of two individuals on the beach. Their faces are not shown as it was taken from behind as they were entering the ocean. In his tweet, Khawula said: “Pearl Thusi spotted with Topchap Siya at Clifton Beach.” He said Pearl was romantically involved with Topchap Siya.

“They are rumoured to be in a relationship but Topchap is in another relationship with some white girl,” he tweeted. This is hilarious. https://t.co/qNcIJ9vqPS pic.twitter.com/5Zow6iZGbn — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) June 8, 2022 Pearl has been posting that she is in the Mother City and has been living it up at the five-star hotel, the 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa. The “Queen Sono” actress who is very active on Twitter, responded to Khawula’s tweet and said she found it “hilarious”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pearl has become rather private when it comes to her love life and it has been a while since she had her public date with Twitter influencer Mr Smeg. In the meantime, Mzansi celebrities are calling Khawula out tweeting false stories about them. Not so long ago, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe hit back at Khawula for saying she divorced her then husband Andile Ncube. Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has also had to step onto the timeline and dispel Khawula’s report on him not owning his liquor brand, Billiato.

Story continues below Advertisement