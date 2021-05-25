Pearl Thusi pens a moving tribute to Connie Chiume

Local actress Pearl Thusi paid tribute to Black Panther star Connie Chiume in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram page, actress and television host Thusi echoed The Carter Family’s sentiments in a moving tribute to veteran actor and performer Chiume.

Reflecting on the interview with Chiume on BET Africa’s “Behind The Story”, Thusi shared snaps from that unforgettable moments with Mzansi’s leading woman in the television and film industry.

She wrote: “Please help me celebrate this amazing woman! What a queen. What an icon.

“Constantly pushing boundaries and reminding us that success and determination have no age attached to it. Professional, kind, poised, loving…”

She continued: “It was truly an honour to being your presence and to interview you. 🙏🏽❤️

I love you Mam Connie... may God continue to bless you abundantly. ❤️”

To which the Gomora star responded, acknowledging Thusi’s kind words and thanking her for being inspirational to many in the industry.

She said: “Eish @Pearlthusi.Why uthanda ukungikhalisa mara? Thank you my baby. I am happy that God has kept me this far in this industry that I believe he wired me for. People like you make it worth waking up.

“I am saying it again, you are one of those young people who are an inspiration to both young and old. Ngiyakuthanda mtanam (I love you) …❤️🔥🔥😍

During an interview with Thusi, Chiume spoke about how little changed for her in the entertainment industry, even after her Black Panther role.

“I remember when came I back after the premiere (of ’Black Panther’)… there really wasn’t anything much as far as my character is concerned here in South Africa. I just found myself going back to the same “old hustle”.

Chiume added that she didn’t want to feel bad about it because “no one promised” her that things will be all hunky-dory after her international role in the multi-award-winning film.

This feeling didn’t last long because shorty after Black Panther, Chiume bagged a role in a local feature film Blessers, where she played the role of Malerato alongside Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, Sonia Mbele and Kenneth Nkosi.

She also starred as Serabi in Beyoncé’s film “Black Is King”, opposite Queen Bey herself, Jay Z, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and Pharrell Williams.

Chiume won the hearts of South Africans when she played the role of Mamokete Khuse on e.tv soapie “Rhythm City”.

Now she is killing in villainous role of Mam’ Sonto on Mzansi Magic’s Safta award-winning show “Gomora”.