Pearl Thusi reacts to e.tv showing 'Anaconda' again

Mzansi was left shook when e.tv announced that they would be airing the 1997 action-thriller ’Anaconda’ again during prime time on Saturday. Tweeps were shook when the free-to-air television station teased that it would be airing the 90s movie for the 19th time, even after supposedly showing it for the last time in 2014.

After being played 18 times, e.tv and Anaconda have decided to part ways. #GoodbyeAnaconda 8PM http://t.co/BSs8zeAW33 — @etv (@etv) June 1, 2014 Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson, the film directed by Luis Llosa became a cult classic for its time, but it seems that South Africans have reached their limit with the movie. “Queen Sono” actress Pearl Thusi was one of the local celebrities to speak out against the channel airing the film again and said: “You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content. “Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughters age. Stop it.”