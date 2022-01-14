EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram
Pearl Thusi reacts to e.tv showing 'Anaconda' again

By Jamal Grootboom

Mzansi was left shook when e.tv announced that they would be airing the 1997 action-thriller ’Anaconda’ again during prime time on Saturday.

Tweeps were shook when the free-to-air television station teased that it would be airing the 90s movie for the 19th time, even after supposedly showing it for the last time in 2014.

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson, the film directed by Luis Llosa became a cult classic for its time, but it seems that South Africans have reached their limit with the movie.

“Queen Sono” actress Pearl Thusi was one of the local celebrities to speak out against the channel airing the film again and said: “You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content.

“Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughters age. Stop it.”

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane also took a jab at the TV station for airing the movie, while throwing shade at the ruling party and said: “You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022.”

Twitter users were just as annoyed by the announcement of ’Anaconda’ and shared their displeasure online.

For those who don’t know, “Anaconda” follows a film crew for “National Geographic”, who are kidnapped by a hunter who is going after the world's biggest and strongest green anaconda, which is discovered in the remote jungle.

