Pearl Thusi reacts to e.tv showing 'Anaconda' again
Mzansi was left shook when e.tv announced that they would be airing the 1997 action-thriller ’Anaconda’ again during prime time on Saturday.
Tweeps were shook when the free-to-air television station teased that it would be airing the 90s movie for the 19th time, even after supposedly showing it for the last time in 2014.
After being played 18 times, e.tv and Anaconda have decided to part ways. #GoodbyeAnaconda 8PM http://t.co/BSs8zeAW33— @etv (@etv) June 1, 2014
Starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson, the film directed by Luis Llosa became a cult classic for its time, but it seems that South Africans have reached their limit with the movie.
“Queen Sono” actress Pearl Thusi was one of the local celebrities to speak out against the channel airing the film again and said: “You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content.
“Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughters age. Stop it.”
You guys really need a better team to push old and non stop repeat content. Y’all been playing this movie since I was my daughters age. Stop it. https://t.co/arjcd7RzqH— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2022
Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane also took a jab at the TV station for airing the movie, while throwing shade at the ruling party and said: “You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022.”
You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022. https://t.co/SE43XWoHu9— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 13, 2022
Twitter users were just as annoyed by the announcement of ’Anaconda’ and shared their displeasure online.
The same USB since early 90s https://t.co/E7YStKtjcj— Yanga (@Yanga_Co) January 13, 2022
The 1st release of the Anaconda Movie was in April 1997. https://t.co/5EhTWXPDlO pic.twitter.com/CCdEBzV5LC— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 13, 2022
At this point we have to admit that no country has watched Anaconda times more than us. https://t.co/YslyuS31cH— Simon (@simon_orgill) January 13, 2022
Just change the name to Enaconda. https://t.co/TVUbSRIENG— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) January 13, 2022
Open your DMs. I want to send you my Netflix logins so you can pick better movies. https://t.co/4GtpoPiF30— Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) January 13, 2022
We want new movies please https://t.co/0x0gPGeKK4— Mkhuluh🇿🇦 (@Mkhuh_Mbulazi) January 13, 2022
Generational curse #Anaconda https://t.co/o9FITCYgXY— Uncleshowtim (@bosszonke_BM) January 13, 2022
For those who don’t know, “Anaconda” follows a film crew for “National Geographic”, who are kidnapped by a hunter who is going after the world's biggest and strongest green anaconda, which is discovered in the remote jungle.