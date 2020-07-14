Pearl Thusi remembers mom on 16th anniversary of her passing
Actress and TV host Pearl Thusi paid a heart-warming tribute to her mother, sixteen years after her passing.
Taking to social media the “Queen Sono” star shared a photograph of her mother holding her in what looks like a christening ceremony: “As I begin to write this... I realise from now on, every day will be one more day I’ve been on this earth longer without you than I was ever with you, Mom. In the flesh anyway.”
She continued: “I find new ways to cope every time the world finds a way to remind me that you’re not here to console me about the little things and the big things..."
"That I can’t boast about how you made and raised the first African MAC cosmetics ambassador, the first person to lead a Netflix original in Africa... an international actress, a strong mother, businesswoman, and activist.”
Pouring her heart, Thusi added, telling her mother how she would give it all away in exchange for her presence in her life.
She said: “You did so good mom. I’m so proud of you... but I’d give it all away to have you with me. I really would. The fame, the money. I can’t share it with you but hopefully, I use it to make sure people remember you & I continue making you proud by raising a young woman that will be our ancestors wildest dreams. Love you forever and always."
View this post on Instagram
As I begin to write this. I realise from now on, everyday will be one more day I’ve been on this earth longer without you than I was ever with you, Mom. In the flesh anyway. I find new ways to cope every time the world finds a way to remind me that you’re not here to console me about the little things and the big things... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That I can’t boast about how you made and raised the first African MAC cosmetics ambassador, the first person to lead a Netflix original in Africa... an international actress, a strong mother, business woman and activist. You did so good mom. I’m so proud of you... but I’d give it all away to have you with me. I really would. The fame, the money. I can’t share it with you but hopefully I use it to make sure people remember you & I continue making you proud by raising a young woman that will be our ancestors wildest dreams. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Love you forever and always. 09/10/62 - 14/07/04 🕊
A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on
Her followers and industry friends flooded her timeline with messages of love and support as the star remembers her mother.
See below messages to Thusi, with fans highlighting the strong resemblance between her daughter and her mother.
She looks like Thando 😍 RIP to your mom 💔 Strength to you Miss P 😘— Miss Charlotte (@LadyCharlotte01) July 14, 2020
She looks so much like Thando ❤️❤️— IG: Brilliant_makeupartist (@BrilliantPogiso) July 14, 2020
Your daughter looks like your mom @PearlThusi— Alaska khoza 🌣 (@MawetoJr) July 14, 2020
I see Thando in her🥰— Ayanda N (@ntuli_millicent) July 14, 2020
I saw Thando right away...— Tshepi (@Miss_Seemise) July 14, 2020