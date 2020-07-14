Pearl Thusi remembers mom on 16th anniversary of her passing

Actress and TV host Pearl Thusi paid a heart-warming tribute to her mother, sixteen years after her passing.

Taking to social media the “Queen Sono” star shared a photograph of her mother holding her in what looks like a christening ceremony: “As I begin to write this... I realise from now on, every day will be one more day I’ve been on this earth longer without you than I was ever with you, Mom. In the flesh anyway.”

She continued: “I find new ways to cope every time the world finds a way to remind me that you’re not here to console me about the little things and the big things..."

"That I can’t boast about how you made and raised the first African MAC cosmetics ambassador, the first person to lead a Netflix original in Africa... an international actress, a strong mother, businesswoman, and activist.”

Pouring her heart, Thusi added, telling her mother how she would give it all away in exchange for her presence in her life.