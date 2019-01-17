Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied

Pearl Thusi - aka Mamma Pantha - weighed in on the Ntando Duma and Junior Da Rock’s child support saga that captivated Twitter on Wednesday.



This follows Ntando's accusations that her baby daddy is failing to pay sufficient child support for their one-year-old daughter.





Ntando called out Junior to step up and meet her halfway as their daughter’s monthly expenses costs R20 000.





In his defense, Junior responded in a lengthy statement accompanied by proof of payments of R3 500 which set social media into a frenzy.





Pearl, who doesn’t mince her words, came into Ntando’s defence. In a series of tweets the "Quantico" star stated that men with money take full financial responsibility for their children and those who can't, give excuses and blames the mother.









Her "last word", however, set Twitter on fire.





"My last word on this is. Ladies, stop having unprotected sex with men who can’t afford what you believe your children will need- If you expect them to pay for it. The signs are there. Pay attention (sic)"

While some agreed with Mama Pantha, others insisted that women must also take financial responsibility for their children and should not " raise standards they can't "afford". Ladies have babies when YOU can AFFORD to provide the lifestyle that you WANT your kids to have. — NthabisengM (@Nthabis52777562) January 16, 2019

Why making like a child is the responsibility of the men alone😩 also don’t raise standards you can’t afford as a mother!!💡 — Lord Pedro 💎 (@SuperXolani) January 16, 2019