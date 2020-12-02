Pearl Thusi's throwback 'Hello Dezemba' video is a vibe

Pearl Thusi’s throwback "Hello Dezemba" video from 2017 brought smiles to her fans’ faces. The “Queen Sono” actress posted the video on her Instagram account for the third year now, but the reactions are better than ever before. Thusi’s video was viewed more than 405K times, that’s about 6K more than when she originally posted it in 2017. In the video, Thusi is chilling on the beach with her daughter Thando before hearing the song “Dlala Mapanstula” by TKZee. She and Thando shout out “Hello, Hello Dezemba” before Thusi breaks out into dance and thereafter falls on to the sand.

Thusi captioned the video: “HELLO DEZEMBAAAAAAHHHH!!! 😂😂😂 Can everyone stop texting and dm’ ing me about this video 😂😂😂😂😂 WOW GUYS!!! @tkzeeband ❤️“.

It seems like Mzansi can’t get enough of the video and is welcoming the last month of the 2020 with open arms.

Actress Kgomotso Christopher said: “😂😂😂😂 love love this!!!!!!! Always a winner in Dezember. Lol at you and Thando vibe😂😂😂“.

bimpeonakoya said: “This video makes me happy!!🤣😆❤️❤️❤️“.

While shukrishinaz said: “I looked for this video through your 15million post till I got it ........mood😍😍“.

Thusi is basking in the limelight as she recently celebrated reaching 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

In a caption accompanied by a picture she wrote: “3.7 MILLION!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 Got me feeling like when I shot this europaart campaign!!! 😎 Thanks guys! I love you!!! 😘“.