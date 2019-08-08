Radio personality Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Shock jock Phat Joe issued an apology to Anele Mdoda following his comments about the radio personality's legitimacy as a Miss SA judge on Wednesday. The 'Phat Joe and the Family' host landed in hot water after he said that Anele only got the judging position for Miss SA as an “affirmative action” post.

"The Voice SA" host didn't take kindly to his remarks and said he was "obsessed" with her and called him "a piece of sh*t that cannot hold on to a job".

Following Anele dragging him all over the Twitterverse, the "947 Breakfast Club" host deleted her tweets and posted that Joe phoned her to apologise.

The tweet reads: "Just took a call from Phat Joe. He apologized. I accept his apology. Naturally he thought he was joking and it didn’t land well on me. I appreciate the fact that he did not want to dictate how I reacted in my defense to what he believed was said in jest. We live. We err. We heal."

This is not the first time Joe has landed in trouble for comments on his radio show. In July he said that he "doesn't understand why they (gay men) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle" in response to backlash Zodwa Wabantu faced on her reality show after making homophobic remarks.

Joe was subsequently suspended from his show and upon his return on July 29, he issued an apology for his comments.