Come morning, noon or night, Phat Joe loves the controversy his stirs. Picture: Supplied

Phat Joe has ruffled feathers again, this time on his morning show when he discussed gender-based violence. 

On his "Phat Joe And The Family" show, some of the topics discussed included how to eradicate gender-based violence including men being abused in relationships. 

Twitter users weighed in, with @jellybaybey criticising Phat Joe for engaging a caller who said: "women have too many rights".

Local presenter Thando Thabethe was shocked at what Phat Joe said. 

Others were critical of Phat Joe saying he felt diminished as a man since the conversation was "one-sided", and his reasoning regarding gender-based violence. 

Phat Joe isn't the only one to have come under fire about his opinion about gender-based violence. 

Sarah Langa also came in for criticism for her "outfit of the day" Instagram post featuring animated tears with the caption "Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough". 