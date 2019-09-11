Phat Joe has ruffled feathers again, this time on his morning show when he discussed gender-based violence.
On his "Phat Joe And The Family" show, some of the topics discussed included how to eradicate gender-based violence including men being abused in relationships.
Twitter users weighed in, with @jellybaybey criticising Phat Joe for engaging a caller who said: "women have too many rights".
@TheRealPhatJoe @Radio2000ZA one male caller called and said "women have too many rights"and Phat Joe continued to engage this man and have a dialogue with him like what he just said is not completely insane.Youre doing absolutely nothing for the women we are mournig,nothing!!— Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019
Local presenter Thando Thabethe was shocked at what Phat Joe said.
@TheRealPhatJoe what are you saying 😱😱😱— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 11, 2019
Others were critical of Phat Joe saying he felt diminished as a man since the conversation was "one-sided", and his reasoning regarding gender-based violence.
Phatjoe is busy saying the crisis of violence against women does not exist because he was chased out of his house by a girlfriend and he has a son. Such a rubbish broadcaster— Paledi (@SaniGlenn) September 11, 2019
Talking about GBV saying he’s feeling diminished as a man because the conversation is one sided. Wtf is that— Dorian Gray (@ncumi_mak) September 11, 2019
Uyinene was raped and killed at the post office, Natasha was returned home with broken bones and died in ICU, Nicolas nino raped a 7 year old girl in a restaurant . @TheRealPhatJoe - "Men go through it too"— Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019
Women and children are the ones who are more vulnerable to abuse. It makes sense making them a priority. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily— ALLDAY (@AALLDDAAYY) September 11, 2019
The only thing that Phat Joe has us his light skin. Otherwise, depth of a plate. https://t.co/samx6wfh20— Esihle Lupindo (@EsihleL) September 11, 2019
Phat Joe isn't the only one to have come under fire about his opinion about gender-based violence.
Sarah Langa also came in for criticism for her "outfit of the day" Instagram post featuring animated tears with the caption "Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough".