Come morning, noon or night, Phat Joe loves the controversy his stirs. Picture: Supplied

Phat Joe has ruffled feathers again, this time on his morning show when he discussed gender-based violence. On his "Phat Joe And The Family" show, some of the topics discussed included how to eradicate gender-based violence including men being abused in relationships.

Twitter users weighed in, with @jellybaybey criticising Phat Joe for engaging a caller who said: "women have too many rights".

@TheRealPhatJoe @Radio2000ZA one male caller called and said "women have too many rights"and Phat Joe continued to engage this man and have a dialogue with him like what he just said is not completely insane.Youre doing absolutely nothing for the women we are mournig,nothing!! — Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019

Local presenter Thando Thabethe was shocked at what Phat Joe said.

@TheRealPhatJoe what are you saying 😱😱😱 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 11, 2019

Others were critical of Phat Joe saying he felt diminished as a man since the conversation was "one-sided", and his reasoning regarding gender-based violence.

Phatjoe is busy saying the crisis of violence against women does not exist because he was chased out of his house by a girlfriend and he has a son. Such a rubbish broadcaster — Paledi (@SaniGlenn) September 11, 2019

Talking about GBV saying he’s feeling diminished as a man because the conversation is one sided. Wtf is that — Dorian Gray (@ncumi_mak) September 11, 2019

Uyinene was raped and killed at the post office, Natasha was returned home with broken bones and died in ICU, Nicolas nino raped a 7 year old girl in a restaurant . @TheRealPhatJoe - "Men go through it too" — Prover of points (@jellybaybey) September 11, 2019

Women and children are the ones who are more vulnerable to abuse. It makes sense making them a priority. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — ALLDAY (@AALLDDAAYY) September 11, 2019

The only thing that Phat Joe has us his light skin. Otherwise, depth of a plate. https://t.co/samx6wfh20 — Esihle Lupindo (@EsihleL) September 11, 2019

Phat Joe isn't the only one to have come under fire about his opinion about gender-based violence.

Sarah Langa also came in for criticism for her "outfit of the day" Instagram post featuring animated tears with the caption "Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough".