Phelo Bala is getting ready to tell his story

South African musician Phelo Bala is preparing to share his story. Taking to his Twitter account, Bala shared a picture of himself and captioned the post, “25-09-2020: My story … Loading”. It is unclear if he will be talking about his journey as a whole or if he will share his side of the story following his public breakup from Moshe Ndiki. 25-09-2020: My story... Loading pic.twitter.com/MyQi93bj61 — Phelo Bala (@PheloBala) September 21, 2020 Tweeps were also intrigued about this post and are patiently waiting to see what Bala will share on Friday. @PheloBala Tell your story so you can also have peace. But i hope ita a lesson learnt ne coz you also making ur fans worried. We will wait for Friday — Tome_M (@real_alpha92) September 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MlAEEkbdxO — Apostle Bam (@Nkosi_bam) September 21, 2020 Ayo drama😕. . . pic.twitter.com/AYFi5RrnpQ — IG: TiggazTheOne (@TiggazTheOne) September 22, 2020 Wts loading.. Ushonile or usazo shona.. Already have a speech prepared Phela pic.twitter.com/jG1bSDL1YN — Njovis_987🇮🇹 (@Njovis) September 22, 2020 Are you finally going to tell us what really happened between you and Moshe? And how he moered you?? Damn! pic.twitter.com/7fQU3gHEPS — ❤️ Y A Y A ❤️ (@Yaya_Brainz) September 21, 2020 In case you missed it, Bala and Ndiki were Mzansi’s it couple last year after they made their relationship public.

However, things turned sour earlier this year. Court papers surfaced in which Bala claimed that Ndiki assaulted him with a candlestick at their Northriding, Johannesburg, home and that it was an argument over alcohol consumption.

In his court papers, Ndiki claimed that over the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Bala assaulting him on several occasions. He claimed that Bala had an alcohol problem and started fights when he had too much to drink.

Following this, Ndiki released a statement regarding the abuse allegations. He said: "These are matters of a private nature and I have been advised because there are pending court proceedings I should not comment. The most I am prepared to state at present is that I have in no way abused Phelo and am prepared to follow the legal processes to prove this fact."

Bala hit back on Twitter, saying Moshe was lying.

"The first lie was that ’we are together when you got the call from the paper’. The second is that I am ’your Phelo’. I can’t afford a PR spin so I’ll leave it with this: The fact that the truth is complex is not an excuse to resort to comfortable lies. Lies can disguise themselves as truth but eventually, the truth comes to light," he tweeted.

Bala also had tongues wagging this past week, after he posted a picture of himself with a mystery man.