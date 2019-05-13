Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Not only did Pearl Thusi aka Mama Pantha hosted an all-white Mother's day special with BFF DJ Zinhle and their adorable babies, the star also celebrated her 31st birthday in style.

Mama Pantha, who officially turns 31 on Monday, May 13, had a blast this weekend with family and close friends. Donning a sassy champagne fringe dress, matched with nude heels, the "Catching Feeling" star hosted her birthday bash over the weekend at the lavish Sumo Nightclub in Rosebank.

Some of the guests who came out to celebrate with Mama Pantha were DJ Zinhle and her rapper boyfriend AKA, TV media personality turned Boity Thulo, rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, influencer Nadia Jaftha and marketing extraordinaire Linda Moeketsi.

Other special guests included Mama Pantha’s daughter Thando Mokoena.

Bubbles, flowers, cakes, dance and music were the order of the night as the former 'Quantico' actress celebrate yet another blessed.

Check out some of these moments from Thusi's IG Stories:

Taking to her official Twitter page, Thusi wished herself well on her special day, she wore: "Happy birthday to meeeeeeeeee!!!!!!"

Happy birthday to meeeeeeeeee!!!!!! — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 13, 2019

Fans of the star also took the moment to wish Mama Pantha a blessed year ahead:

Happy birthday from meeeee!! pic.twitter.com/jKJNfVjgD9 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) May 13, 2019

Happy birthday beautiful may God bless you with more years wisdom and strength love always pic.twitter.com/KW54GWJufS — #ShortandSweet #MoveForMe🎧📻💕 (@Chrisreloaded1) May 13, 2019

More blessings, more life, more doors open and above all, divine protection. Happy birthday Pearl — Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) May 13, 2019



