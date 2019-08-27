Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is currently on a multiple-destination holiday and is currently in Tokyo, Japan. However, before she hit the Tokyo streets, the "947 Breakfast Club" presenter and son opted for some fun in the sun in Mauritius.

Posting on her Instagram page, Mdoda posted pictures of her son Alakhe enjoying an ice cream, their boat trip and having fun in the sun.

She then jetted off to the capital of Japan, where she linked up with "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and "Breaking Dawn" presenter Sizwe Dhlomo.

Mdoda explored Tokyo at night, grabbing some street food and hitting up the night markets.

Next stop was Kyoto, where she went sightseeing and visited the Kinkakuji (Golden Pavilion).

Heading back to Tokyo, Mdoda visited the most magical place on earth - namely Disneyland Tokyo - where she let her inner child out.