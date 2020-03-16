PICS: 'Black Coffee Luncheon' attended by A-list Mzansi celebs

It seems that Jay Z isn't the only person that can host an A-list filled brunch.





Globetrotting producer DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 44th birthday over the weekend by hosting the "Black Coffee Luncheon" in Johannesburg.





Local A-listers such as Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane, Boity, Sarah Langa, Julius Malema, Riky Rick, Stogie T, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh and Euphonik were all in attendance with their best brunch attire.

Guys @RealBlackCoffee did an incredible thing today, he used his birthday to bridge gaps between industries, and like minded people. A true giant, happy birthday king. #BlackCoffeeLuncheon pic.twitter.com/AaAtIwN3M9 — George Avakian (@GeorgeAvakian) March 15, 2020

As pictures of the swanky celebration starting coming in, many Twitter users compared the "Black Coffee Luncheon" to the annual Roc Nation Brunch held ahead of the Grammy Awards.

Tweeps were divided over the brunch with some praising the "Drive" hitmaker for hosting the event while others made fun of those the didn't receive an invite.