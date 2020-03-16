EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram/Mini Photography
Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram/Mini Photography

PICS: 'Black Coffee Luncheon' attended by A-list Mzansi celebs

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 26m ago

It seems that Jay Z isn't the only person that can host an A-list filled brunch.

Globetrotting producer DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 44th birthday over the weekend by hosting the "Black Coffee Luncheon" in Johannesburg.  

Local A-listers such as Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane, Boity, Sarah Langa, Julius Malema, Riky Rick, Stogie T, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh and Euphonik were all in attendance with their best brunch attire. 

As pictures of the swanky celebration starting coming in, many Twitter users compared the "Black Coffee Luncheon" to the annual Roc Nation Brunch held ahead of the Grammy Awards. 

Tweeps were divided over the brunch with some praising the "Drive" hitmaker for hosting the event while others made fun of those the didn't receive an invite.

  At the #BlackCoffeeLuncheon if you're not here, don't ever call yourself a celebrity 🤷‍♂️ phakathi inside 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GE5ndY4PXq

