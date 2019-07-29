Boity in front of the Duomo di Milano, one of the city's most favourite tourist attractions. Picture: Instagram

Media personality Boity is currently in Europe on a working holiday. The television presenter and rapper jetted off to France last week (first class of course) where she started her trip with a visit to the Chateau De Saran which was reopened last month by Bernard Arnault, France's richest man.

Overlooking the vineyards of Chouilly in the Côte des Blancs, it was originally built as a hunting lodge but was then extended and expanded, becoming the main residence of the Moët family from 1920 until 1952.

























As a Moët & Chandon ambassador, the visit made perfect sense.She spent two days in the Champagne region before jetting off to Paris where she enjoyed a Balmain private shopping experience and spent some of her hard earned money in Louis Vuitton.Nothing says Paris like a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower.After partying the night away at Victoria Paris, a restaurant on Rue de Presbourg, Boity flew to Milan, Italy.